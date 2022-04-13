4 shortest WWE title reigns of 2022 so far

Since their inception, titles have always played a prominent role in a WWE Superstar's career. A championship victory could completely change the fortunes of a Superstar for the better.

The transition from a mid-card mainstay to a main event megastar, solidification as the best in the world, and elevation into crossover appeal are just three common examples.

Moreover, it means the company has placed some amount of stock in the wrestler, irrespective of how long their reign lasts.

On that note, let's take a look at the shortest title reigns of 2022 thus far.

#4 Dolph Ziggler's NXT Championship reign ended in 26 days

The February 8 edition of NXT featured a surprise appearance from RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler. The Show Off wasted little time making his intentions of being there crystal clear via challenging Bron Breakker to a match for the NXT Title.

After Breakker's brief program with Santos Escobar, Ziggler's title request was granted on March 8 at NXT's Roadblock, and, much to everyone's surprise, he went on to defeat the young champion.

The shocking turn of events continued at NXT Stand & Deliver as Ziggler once again managed to steal yet another victory and retain the strap.

However, Ziggler's luck would run out the following night on RAW.

The NXT newcomer was finally able to overcome The Show Off and regain the NXT Championship; ending Ziggler's reign at 26 days.

#3 Sami Zayn's latest WWE Intercontinental Title reign ended in 13 days

Sami Zayn has been called a number of things over the course of his WWE career. Underrated, witty, and genius could all be words that best describe the man, but 'champion' should also be added to that list.

He's held the Intercontinental Championship on three occasions, with his latest championship triumph airing on the tape-delayed February 18 edition of Friday Night Smackdown.

However, he didn't have much time to bask in the glory of being the Intercontinental Champion for long, as he was defeated by Ricochet on March 4, with an assist from Johnny Knoxville.

Moreover, if you thought Zayn was able to avenge this loss at Knoxville's expense, this simply wasn't the case. He went on to lose his match against Johnny at WrestleMania 38 via pinfall on a mousetrap.

Thanks for coming, Sami!

#2 MSK's NXT Tag Team Title reign ended in 5 days

After failing to become back-to-back winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, MSK found themselves in the mix of a newfound feud between Imperium and The Creed Brothers.

After winning the Dusty Rhodes Classic, The Creed Bros. were due a tag team title opportunity against Marcel Barthel (Ludwig) and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

Prior to their showdown, The Creeds were ambushed backstage and MSK subsequently took their place. The Creed Brothers weren't having it and took out both teams as a result of the attack.

It was announced that the NXT Tag Team Title match a Stand & Deliver would be contested under triple threat rules involving the three teams.

MSK would go on to defeat both their oppositions at Stand & Deliver, but the belts would soon be vacated five days later after the release of Nash Carter.

#1 Raquel González (Rodriguez) & Dakota Kai's 2nd NXT Women's Tag Title reign came to a halt in 3 days

While Raquel Rodriguez & Dakota are the inaugural NXT Tag Team Women's Champions, the duo held the belts for a combined total of three days over their two reigns. However, they held the titles longer the second time around at three days.

Their most recent championship run ended at the hands of Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne; the stable they had defeated just two days prior at Stand & Deliver.

Unlike their previous encounter, Wendy Choo wasn't able to be of much assistance after a ringside attack from Mandy Rose.

Gigi & Jacy hit the Toxic Shock on a distracted Raquel for the 1, 2, 3 and Toxic Attraction stood tall with all the gold, once more.

