4 signs 2023 was Dominik Mysterio's year in WWE

The Judgment Day is the top faction in WWE today. While a case could be made that The Bloodline, Damage CTRL, or even Imperium could claim the title of being the best, The Judgment Day wins thanks to the overall success the faction has had.

The stable is comprised of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and now JD McDonagh. Until recently, four of the five members all had gold. Even now, three of the four members still have their titles.

Beyond that, each star is a bigger deal and hotter in the company than they were before joining the group. This is especially true for Dominik Mysterio. The young star's elevation, thanks to the stable, can't be emphasized enough.

While Dirty Dom's newfound push and success began in the latter half of 2022, it really kicked off to new heights in 2023. In general, many believe he was the MVP of the company for this year, and there's a case to be made for it. In this article, we will look at why 2023 was Dirty Dom's year.

Below are four signs that 2023 was Dominik Mysterio's year in WWE.

#4. Dominik had an epic feud with his dad the legendary Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley

WWE had numerous top feuds throughout 2023 that kept fans emotionally engaged. Roman Reigns battling the likes of LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and even Jey Uso was thrilling. Rhodes and Brock Lesnar clashing will forever be remembered.

One of the most compelling rivalries of the year was that of Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer did not want to fight his own son, but he was left with no choice once Dirty Dom disrespected his own mother and sister. This led to Rey and Dom clashing at WrestleMania 39.

It could be argued that Mysterio vs. Mysterio at WrestleMania was not only one of the better-built feuds of the show, but it was one of the best matches of the two-night extravaganza. Dominik having such a major showing at the biggest event of the year is very much a testament to his own skills.

#3. He won two singles titles this year and was a regular on all three brands

Fans know Dominik Mysterio for spending time on Monday Night RAW with his Judgment Day cohorts. While he reaps havoc upon most of the red brand's roster alongside Mami, The Archer of Infamy, The Prince, and The Irish Ace, Dom also brought his special blend of misery elsewhere.

Dirty Dom began competing on both Monday Night RAW, SmackDown and NXT at the same time. While on the white & gold brand, Dirty Dom managed to win the coveted North American Championship. He briefly lost it to Trick Williams and then won the belt again, making Dominik a two-time champion.

While he went on to lose the title again to Dragon Lee at WWE NXT Deadline 2023, the point remains the same. Dominik managed to be an active and major star on all three WWE brands throughout much of 2023. In the process, he held his first-ever singles title and then captured it for a second time. Not a bad year by any means.

#2. Dirty Dom signed a major WWE contract

As if winning gold and appearing on three brands while also competing at WWE WrestleMania isn't enough for Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day member has also set up his future. If rumors are to be believed, fans will see a lot more of Dirty Dom moving forward.

According to reports, the young Mysterio has signed a brand new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. Not only that, but the new WWE contract is apparently a five-year deal, which means he'll be in the company through at least 2028 or 2029, barring any major shakeups.

Given that Dirty Dom started his wrestling career in 2020, it is pretty incredible that he managed to earn such a long-term deal.

#1. Dominik Mysterio gets a crazy amount of heat

Dominik Mysterio is the biggest heel in WWE today.

The biggest reason why 2023 was the year of Dominik Mysterio comes down to one key factor: crowd reaction. In truth, crowd reaction is everything in professional wrestling as a whole. It is the magic behind the entire industry.

Nobody in any promotion gets the crowd reaction that Dirty Dom does every time he's on WWE Monday Night RAW. The second he begins to speak or even grabs a microphone, Dominik is showered by boos from the audience.

Those boos help Dominik stand out in the company. While other wrestlers receive plenty of backlash, the animosity the crowd has for Mysterio shows what an incredible villain he truly is. 2023 saw incredible growth for the former North American Champion and the fans have reacted accordingly.