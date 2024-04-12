4 signs Cody Rhodes will be a better face of WWE than John Cena

The Era of Cody Rhodes in WWE is officially here. The American Nightmare finally finished his story at WrestleMania XL, capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns. The 38-year-old star is now arguably the face of the company, cementing his position as the most popular babyface with the most prestigious title in the business.

The second-generation superstar has often been compared to John Cena, even being named the second coming of the 16-time World Champion by some fans. On one hand, the Undisputed Champion has a long way to go to match the legacy built by The Face That Runs The Place. However, there are a few signals that point to the RAW superstar potentially eclipsing his legendary predecessor down the road.

Below are four signs that Cody Rhodes will be a better face of WWE than John Cena.

#4. Cody Rhodes has history outside WWE, unlike John Cena

One of the biggest criticisms faced by John Cena during his tenure as the face of WWE was his lack of experience on the independent scene. Being a homegrown star of the now TKO-owned promotion, The Franchise Player struggled to win the admiration of hardcore fans who believed that he wouldn't thrive in the indies. It wasn't until his 2015 United States Title Open Challenge that those opinions began to subside.

Having spent five years in independent promotions and AEW, Cody Rhodes is unlikely to face such criticisms and the polarizing reactions that come with them. The American Nightmare already has the hardcore fans' love and is thus beginning his run on top with a leg up on Cena.

#3. Cody Rhodes is competing in a better era of WWE than John Cena did

John Cena's run as the face of WWE spanned both the Ruthless Aggression and PG Eras. While the former is considered one of the best eras in company history, it also lives in the shadow of the Attitude Era. The PG Era, on the other hand, is not fondly remembered due to its polished presentation geared towards younger audiences. The perception of these eras always affected Cena's run.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes inherited the mantle from Roman Reigns during arguably the hottest period in company history. Under Triple H and out of Vince McMahon's shadow, WWE is more successful than it has ever been, presenting arguably its best product in years.

Should The American Nightmare keep this momentum going as captain of the ship, he could leave a greater legacy than The Cenation Leader

#2. Cody Rhodes's legacy will stand on the shoulders of John Cena's

There is so much that goes into succeeding as the face of WWE. One not only needs great talent, effort, and a strong supporting cast but also a smooth transfer of star power from their predecessors in the role. John Cena's early days as the face of the company saw him struggle to fill the void left by Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar, who all left within a year of each other.

Cody Rhodes' era began by dethroning the reigning face of the company, with Cena, The Undertaker, and The Rock all involved. The American Nightmare has had a much better transfer of star power than his legendary predecessor, and this could propel him to greater heights than the latter in the long run. He will also benefit greatly by learning from The Champ's mistakes. Speaking of which...

#1. Unlike John Cena, Cody Rhodes will be able to turn heel when the WWE Universe inevitably turns on him

Arguably the biggest problem John Cena had during the bulk of his run as WWE's marquee star was the rejection he faced from the adult male demographic. This section of the fans grew dissatisfied with him as a babyface, proceeding to boo his character for years. The same thing happened to Cody Rhodes in AEW, with The American Nightmare receiving the same treatment from those fans.

With these precedents in the book, Triple H is unlikely to repeat Tony Khan and Vince McMahon's mistakes. He just has to figure out how to fill the hole left by Rhodes's incredible popularity with the younger audience when that switch is made. Once that puzzle is solved, the Undisputed Champion's eventual turn to the dark side will only be a matter of time.

"Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, The Rock's "Final Boss," and Roman Reigns' "Tribal Chief" gimmicks are great proof of concept. It will be quite the sight when Rhodes turns his back on the crowd.