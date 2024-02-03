4 Signs Damage CTRL’s breakup was a long time coming

After a run of almost two years, Damage CTRL has disbanded on the latest episode of SmackDown. Despite all members of the group holding gold at one point, the writing has been on the wall for many months.

Before entering the ring, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane mocked Bayley in Japanese on SmackDown. She overheard the insults and must have anticipated the blindside because she hid a lead pipe under the steel steps.

Once she turned the tides on her former stablemates, she officially challenged SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

A breakup of the group has been brewing for quite some time. Here are four signs that Damage CTRL's breakup was a long time coming.

#4 Bayley agreed to many matches for IYO SKY

Bayley has acted as the leader of the group throughout its history. She essentially brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the main roster at SummerSlam in 2022.

Throughout their alliance, Bayley routinely agreed to matchups for SKY, both before and while she was the champion. It first seemed like IYO would turn face, but she started doing the same thing for Bayley.

Unlike the Bloodline, Damage CTRL was a faction where each member had a say. As her confidence grew, SKY got more comfortable with her spot in the group and on the main roster. Once dissension begins, it rarely goes away without consequence.

#3 Damage CTRL stopped helping Bayley during her matches

Whenever SKY or Bayley had a match, the rest of the faction was usually on the ringside. They constantly interfered and helped their teammate come out on top.

After some time, however, the rest of Damage CTRL told her to stay in the back during matches. When she didn't listen, the results usually were unfavorable. There was tension in the 2023 Money in the Bank match as Bayley pushed IYO off a ladder as she reached for the briefcase.

Dakota Kai started acting as a translator for the Japanese members of the group. They claimed Bayley would need to start winning matches, including the Royal Rumble, by herself. Once Asuka and Kairi Sane were eliminated, they left Bayley in shock.

#2 WarGames backfired

Damage CTRL was booked as the favorite heading into the 2023 WarGames match.

WarGames was also a pivotal moment for Damage CTRL. The faction competed in the first two women's matches on the main roster but lost both. In the latest version, Bayley started the match for her team and routinely saved them from the loss.

After a valiant effort for her team, Bayley took the pin following a move from each of her opponents. That likely didn't sit well with the group since they were positioned as unstoppable heading in the event.

However, it was hard to believe that a team with super faces Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair would be underdogs.

#1 Asuka and Kairi joined Damage CTRL without Bayley's knowledge

Kairi Sane made her WWE return to assist Iyo Sky.

One of the biggest signs that things were heading for a breakup had to be how the group added members around WarGames. Kairi Sane returned in Saudi Arabia to help SKY retain her title. Bayley was utterly shocked since she had a rough history with Sane.

Asuka later joined forces with Damage CTRL by turning on Flair, Shotzi, and Belair. That defection also shocked Bayley, but she eventually welcomed the addition as it made her stable and even more formidable.

The fact that big moves were being made without her knowing beforehand likely alerted Bayley that she was losing her grip on the group she had formed.

