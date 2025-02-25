4 signs Finn Balor is going to turn on The Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Finn Balor is currently a member of The Judgment Day on RAW. However, there has been some tension within the faction as of late, as Balor has tried to take a position of leadership. The veteran claimed he was going to capture the World Heavyweight Championship but fell short of his goal.

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Naomi and Bianca Belair to win the Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of last night's edition of WWE RAW. Balor and Morgan have not been on the same page in recent weeks, and it could lead to the veteran betraying his faction.

Listed below are four signs that Finn Balor is going to turn on The Judgment Day.

#4. Finn Balor has had issues with Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Finn Balor was frustrated that Dominik Mysterio had a match with Bron Breakker last night on WWE RAW and claimed that it didn't help anyone. Dirty Dom reminded Balor that he was the one who got him an Elimination Chamber match, only for the inaugural Universal Champion to lose to Seth Rollins in the main event of last week's episode of the red brand.

Morgan interrupted the heated conversation between her stablemates and suggested that Balor help Mysterio get prepared for his match against Breakker. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez went on to defeat Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions last night. The 43-year-old could be jealous of the success of his stablemates and may decide to betray The Judgment Day in the weeks ahead.

#3. The veteran may believe he is better than the rest of the group

Finn Balor has accomplished a lot in his WWE career, and he rarely misses a chance to remind everyone in The Judgment Day about how great he is. He seemingly thinks nothing of Dominik Mysterio, and talks down to him whenever he can.

Balor's attitude could lead to his stablemates resenting him, and looking to others for guidance. The former champion likely wouldn't react to that well and could decide to get even by costing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the Women's Tag Team Championships down the line.

#2. Finn Balor is obsessed with Damian Priest

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley used to be members of The Judgment Day, but they were both betrayed at WWE SummerSlam last year. Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Rhea Ripley and helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship at the PLE. Finn Balor interfered in Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther and cost The Archer of Infamy his chance at becoming champion once again.

Priest has since transferred to WWE SmackDown after departing the faction, and has qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night. Balor's obsession with preventing Priest from having success could cause him to leave his faction behind. The former Intercontinental Champion may inform his faction that he has no use for them anymore, and transfer to SmackDown to reignite his rivalry with Damian Priest.

#1. There have been references to The Demon on WWE RAW

There have been several references to Finn Balor's "The Demon" persona, including two during last night's episode of WWE RAW. The logo for the character was visible during The Judgment Day's backstage conversation last night, and Balor also crawled like The Demon during his confrontation with Bron Breakker.

The Intercontinental Champion defeated Dominik Mysterio last night before having a stare-down with Balor. The veteran could be planning to make a major character change soon and bring back his iconic character. To do so, he will likely betray The Judgment Day to become a singles star again.

