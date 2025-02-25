Finn Balor to bring back The Demon & face a 5-time WWE champion at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

If there is someone who has been going through a tough time on RAW, it's Finn Balor. Over the past few months, the 43-year-old has suffered several setbacks, which have dealt a crushing blow to his pride and momentum. It looks like the time has finally come for Balor to bring back his alter ego. Rumors have been swirling that The Demon King may return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Demon Balor could face five-time champion Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title at The Show of Shows. The Dog of WWE is a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time NXT Champion, and a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion. The possibility arose after what happened between the two stars this week on RAW. Following Breakker's match against Dominik Mysterio, The Prince tried to slide into the ring with a steel chair to attack the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Trending

However, Bron Breakker was prepared for Finn Balor, and it resulted in an intriguing face-off between them. It was a moment that gave fans chills down their spine. A confrontation of that magnitude taking place on the Road to WrestleMania could only mean one thing. Triple H might be sowing the seeds for a high-profile program between the two stars.

Following the confrontation, Balor had to back off. The 43-year-old may have very well realized that he can't take on this unhinged version of Breakker. This could ultimately prompt Finn to call out his alter ego. There have been several teases of the return of The Demon King in recent times. It may finally come to fruition in the coming weeks.

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Bron Breakker share the ring with Finn Balor at The Showcase of The Immortals? Only time will tell.

Finn Balor to quit The Judgment Day ahead of WrestleMania 41?

As WrestleMania 41 is getting closer, tensions within The Judgment Day are getting worse. Finn Balor was once again at loggerheads with Dominik Mysterio this week. Balor tried to blame Mysterio for his loss to AJ Styles last Monday, while The Latino Cheat pointed to the veteran's failure to beat Seth Rollins.

Ad

Moreover, the former Universal Champion has been against the idea of the addition of a new member to the faction. These things could eventually cause Finn Balor to snap, and why not? As a result, he could decide to part ways with The Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

Balor could embark on his own path ahead of WrestleMania 41. He could look to re-establish himself as a dominant force in WWE, trying to regain his lost momentum. Fans have also been clamoring to see The Prince embark on a babyface run on the red brand.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Well, if that happens, that could make things more interesting. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback