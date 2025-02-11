4 Signs Finn Balor will leave The Judgment Day soon

Finn Balor has been seen as the unsaid leader of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. However, his time with the faction could end very soon.

RAW has been dropping hints regarding The Prince’s potential exit from the group for several months. WWE fans have seen him lose several matches on the trot, and things have been going south for him ever since he betrayed Damian Priest.

The latest edition of RAW dented Judgment Day’s image even further. It looks like the group needs an overhaul after losing all of its gold and two of its most valuable members.

Check out the four signs Finn Balor will leave The Judgement Day on RAW soon.

#4. The Prince's partner, JD McDonagh, is out for a while

Finn Balor brought in JD McDonagh to give him a big push in Judgment Day. McDonagh worked hard to win over Damian Priest at the time of his recruitment.

JD McDonagh suffered several injuries during a recent match to recapture the World Tag Team Championship with Dominik Mysterio. With McDonagh out for a while, Balor doesn’t have the right supporters in the group.

Tensions with Dominik Mysterio are increasing, and that could leave Finn Balor with no choice but to leave the group. The faction is already suffering without a title and lackluster bookings, which have caused its members to lose several important matches.

#3. Dominik Mysterio wants to bring in a new member to Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio has been creating some problems for Finn Balor backstage. The former tried to win over the veteran by getting him a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Seth Rollins.

Finn Balor still seems to be unhappy with Rey Mysterio’s son. The two men had another heated moment backstage on RAW when Dominik suggested that the group get another member. The Prince shot down the offer and stated he would sort things himself.

The constant bickering could force the veteran to go his own way and get back to the top of the card as a singles wrestler. Judgment Day doesn’t seem to be helping him in any way, and he could benefit from a change in character.

#2. Finn Balor’s post between WWE RAW suggests something different

Many WWE fans believe that Finn Balor's time in Judgment Day has been some of his best in the company. However, The Prince’s latest post on Instagram signals something different.

Balor posted a photo of his latest T-shirt, which celebrates his 10-year anniversary with the company. Surprisingly, the merchandise does not mention Judgment Day.

This could be a sign that he is done with the faction and will be leaving soon, which is why WWE decided against promoting it on his shirt.

Life after Judgment Day could look very different for The Prince, and it wouldn’t make sense for him to have the factions’ logo on his shirt if he is leaving it soon.

#1. Dominik Mysterio's arguments with The Prince are at an all-time high

Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor were seen as the three big guns in The Judgment Day. After the former two were betrayed, Balor was seen as the unsaid leader of the faction.

However, Dominik Mysterio seems to be rushing things and making decisions independently. Most of his decisions have been against the group.

The latest edition of RAW also saw The Prince and ‘Dirty’ Dom get into a heated conversation. The constant arguments could force Balor out of the faction. With Carlito, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez by his side, WWE fans could see Dominik betray Finn as early as next week during his match against Seth Rollins.

