Finn Balor drops cryptic hint ahead of WWE RAW

Finn Balor seemingly dropped a cryptic hint ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The Judgment Day star competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match but came up short.

The inaugural Universal Champion took to his Instagram account ahead of tonight's show to promote his new t-shirt. The shirt celebrates the veteran's ten years with WWE, but there was no sign of The Judgment Day on it. Balor has been having some issues with Dominik Mysterio and the faction as of late on WWE RAW, and the omission of a Judgment Day logo from this special item piece may be a hint of what lies ahead.

Finn Balor eliminated Penta during the Men's Royal Rumble Match before being sent over the top rope by John Cena. The luchador sent a warning to Balor earlier this week and noted that he would be seeing the former Universal Champion soon.

Former WWE star claims Finn Balor is a great person

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently shared what it was like working with Finn Balor and noted that The Judgment Day star was a great person.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 noted that the 43-year-old had a unique training method to keep his body in shape. He added that Balor was extremely focused on his diet and a great person behind the scenes.

"He's great. He does some very unique training, which I always found intriguing. Always one of the few guys super dialed in diet-wise. I think he was a big keto guy. I don't know if he still is. But yeah, I mean he is a great wrestler, he's a great talent. And from all accounts I have had with him, a great dude," EC3 said. [0:42 onwards]

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were World Tag Team Champions until they were dethroned by The War Raiders in December 2024. The Irish Ace then teamed up with Dominik Mysterio last month on WWE RAW to challenge Erik and Ivar for the titles, but the bout did not go as planned. McDonagh slammed into the announcer's table during the match and suffered a punctured lung, along with broken ribs and The Judgment Day duo lost to The War Raiders.

