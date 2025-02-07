Finn Balor shares new merch celebrating massive WWE milestone

Finn Balor shared new WWE merchandise celebrating a major milestone with the company ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The Judgment Day star is currently a member of RAW's roster and was in action in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday.

Balor took to his X (fka Twitter) account today to promote his new merchandise celebrating his tenure with the company. The inaugural Universal Champion has been with the promotion for a decade now, and his new merchandise reflects his 10-year journey with World Wrestling Entertainment.

"TEN YEARS OF FINN," he wrote.

You can check out Balor's new t-shirt in his post below:

Balor didn't last too long in the Men's Royal Rumble this past Saturday and was eliminated by John Cena. The Cenation Leader made it to the final two of the battle royale, but it was not meant to be. Jey Uso won the 'Rumble Match and is scheduled to have face-to-face interaction with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Wrestling veteran claims he is over Finn Balor's faction on WWE RAW

Konnan recently claimed that he was over The Judgment Day on WWE RAW and suggested that the faction had been in decline in recent months.

Speaking on his Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan praised Finn Balor as a wrestler but claimed that the former Universal Champion was boring. The legend added that the only thing entertaining in The Judgment Day was the relationship between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

"Let me just say this, the only interesting thing, to me, in The Judgment Day is Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. It doesn't have the same dynamic as when Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were there. Finn Balor is a great wrestler, and I respect him a lot. He's super boring. JD McDonagh is a super nice guy, super boring. Carlito has a little funny moments here and there... I just think. I'm kinda, I'm over The Judgment Day. Maybe they need to bring Ron Killings [R-Truth] back, but definitely, the only thing entertaining right now in The Judgment Day is Liv and Dom," Konnan said.

Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor in a Street Fight on RAW last month before transferring to WWE SmackDown. The Archer of Infamy also competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night but was eliminated by LA Knight.

