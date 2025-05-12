4 signs Goldberg could return on WWE RAW

Goldberg is a legend of the wrestling business and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. The veteran has not competed in the ring since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

The legend announced in November last year that he would compete in a retirement match in 2025 in the Stamford-based promotion. Although he has not been seen on WWE television since his confrontation with Gunther at Bad Blood 2024, that could change very soon.

Listed below are four signs that Goldberg could return on RAW:

#4. Goldberg has unfinished business with WWE star Gunther

Goldberg during an appearance for WWE

Gunther taunted Goldberg at Bad Blood last year, and it caused the legend to hop over the barricade to confront the then-champion. However, security intervened and prevented the two stars from getting physical at the PLE.

The Ring General then lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 and struggled to defeat Pat McAfee at Backlash this past Saturday night. The 58-year-old may have noticed that the former champion has not been at his best lately, and could decide to return tonight on RAW to challenge him to a match.

#3. There have been rumors about the legend's return to the company

Goldberg has been training for his final match and also underwent stem cell treatment to prepare for his return to the ring.

He noted earlier this year that he had no idea when he would be ready to return to action, but a recent report suggested that it could be imminent. It was reported by Fightful Select earlier this month that the former WCW star could be returning to action soon to face Gunther.

He could return on RAW tonight to call out the former World Heavyweight Champion, setting up his retirement match at a PLE this year.

#2. WWE Night of Champions 2025 will take place in Saudi Arabia

Expand Tweet

The company recently announced that Night of Champions 2025 will take place next month in Saudi Arabia. The PLE will air on June 28, and it could feature Goldberg's final match.

The legend has competed several times in Saudi Arabia in recent years, and the crowd always gives him a great response. He may show up during tonight's edition of RAW to announce that he will be retiring at Night of Champions next month and issue an Open Challenge for his final match.

#1. Gunther's current rivalry could lead to an interesting storyline

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash

Gunther defeated Pat McAfee at Backlash this past Saturday night in a grueling match. McAfee teased that their rivalry wasn't over by taunting the former champion today on social media.

Goldberg spent some time in the NFL before becoming a professional wrestler, and could return on RAW to defend Pat McAfee. Gunther might try to attack the former NFL punter again tonight on the red brand, but Da Man may show up to prevent it.

This could eventually lead to the Hall of Famer's retirement match later this year against The Ring General.

