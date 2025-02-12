4 Signs Gunther will lose his WWE World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso has finally made his decision for WrestleMania. Despite losing three matches in a row against The Ring General, Main Event Jey chose to clash against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

Even though Gunther treats The Yeet Master as lightweight, the WrestleMania 41 encounter will be a close one for The Imperium Leader. Jey Uso is the underdog in this clash, but if history tells us anything, it's the underdogs who steal the victory at WrestleMania in WWE.

With that in mind, here are four signs that indicate Jey Uso would beat Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to win the World Heavyweight Championship:

#4. Main Event Jey is insanely over with the fans

Jey has a tremendous fan base in WWE at the moment. The previous year has been a joyride for him with the Yeeting sensation getting traction. A brief glimpse of it was seen at WWE Backlash last year in France where the entire crowd wanted to see Uso over everyone else.

Trending

In fact, Jey is in a similar spot today where former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) was in 2014. He was also very over with the fans. The Yes Moment was undeniable and Bryan went on to win the WWE Championship four times and the World Heavyweight Championship once.

Jey may become the next Daniel Bryan as he is getting nearly the same amount of love as the veteran. Thereby at WrestleMania 41, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner might cement his legacy by dethroning Gunther as World Heavyweight Champion.

#3. Jey Uso's merchandise sale is off the charts

Jey Uso's current merchandise sales are at record levels. According to Wrestlenomics, in October last year, Jey's merchandise collections surpassed the sales of Roman Reigns and CM Punk combined. His sales alone (9,340) were greater than the combined sales of CM Punk (5,507) and Roman Reigns (3,792) which totaled 9,299.

Numbers speak for themselves and Jey's merch sales indicate that he is being adored by the WWE Universe. Thereby putting him over and pushing him was extremely important. This further indicated that somewhere down the line, the company would hand over the gold to the 39-year-old superstar.

#2. Goldberg's rivalry with Gunther

WWE legend Goldberg had a tense face-off with Gunther at Bad Blood last year. It looked like Da Man would feud with The Ring General at WrestleMania 41 for a historic match. Even though Goldberg hasn't shown up recently, the unthinkable might happen on the big day.

The Hall of Famer can make a shocking return at WrestleMania 41 during Gunther's match against Jey Uso and Spear The Imperium leader. Jey Uso will benefit from The Ring General's rivalry with Goldberg. This is another sign that Jey can be the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Jey Uso seemingly pushed as the next biggest babyface after Cody Rhodes

There's no denying the fact that Cody Rhodes is the biggest babyface in WWE right now. However, going by the response Jey is getting, it can also not be denied that Jey could possibly surpass Cody.

This is perhaps also the reason why The Yeet Master didn't challenge Cody for the title and went after Gunther. Bringing two huge babyfaces wouldn't have been appropriate and thereby Jey was booked against Gunther. And at WrestleMania, Jey will most probably beat The Ring General to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback