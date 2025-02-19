4 signs Jimmy Uso will win his first singles WWE title at WrestleMania 41

Jimmy Uso has been thriving on SmackDown since returning to WWE last October. He has competed in some blockbuster matches alongside Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, showcasing his in-ring skills and charisma. With such a standout performance in recent months, WWE may have huge things in store for the 39-year-old at WrestleMania 41.

Big Jim has main-evented 'Mania while winning multiple tag team titles in his career. However, a singles championship has always been out of his reach. It appears that his hunt for a singles gold may finally end this year, given the recent teases. The OG Bloodline member may be poised to capture the United States Championship at the April extravaganza in Las Vegas.

Here are four signs Jimmy Uso will win his first singles title at WrestleMania 41.

#4. WWE teased a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was seen mysteriously observing Jimmy Uso. As the former tag team champion was making his entrance, Nakamura furtively stood behind him in the background with a serious look. His presence hinted at his evil intentions as if he was planning to hunt down Big Jim.

WWE was seemingly teasing a potential feud between Jimmy Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, Triple H could be laying the groundwork for a rivalry between the two stars for the United States Title at The Show of Shows. Therefore, Jimmy's title triumph in Las Vegas seems almost certain.

#3. Jimmy Uso has been getting a singles push on SmackDown

For the last month, Big Jim has been competing in some incredible singles matches on SmackDown, sharing the ring against stars like Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens. He even competed in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match last week, further signaling that the Stamford-based promotion views him as a singles superstar.

With such a performance, the company has solidified Jimmy Uso as one of the top babyfaces on SmackDown. That seems to be a major sign that WWE is building toward a major moment for the 39-year-old down the line. As a result, WrestleMania might be the stage where WWE could pull the trigger, giving Big Jim his first singles title on the roster.

#2. Fans have been rallying behind Big Jim

Jimmy Uso has won over countless fans in the past few months with his amazing performance. Whether through his in-ring ability or sharp comedic timing, he has successfully entertained fans, solidifying himself as a fan favorite on SmackDown. Regardless of the arena, he has been getting quite the reaction on Friday nights.

This immense support from the WWE Universe could influence Triple H to take notice and give Jimmy Uso a title opportunity, and why not? While a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship seems unlikely, WWE might position the 39-year-old for a United States Championship opportunity on the road to WrestleMania this year.

#1. WrestleMania is known for monumental moments

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year, and the company leaves no stone unturned in creating unforgettable moments. And what could be more historic and monumental than Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso both walking out Mania as singles champions? The fact that WWE often capitalizes on making such moments is a major sign that Jimmy will win a singles title at Mania alongside Jey.

The YEET Master will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. This seemingly suggests that Big Jim would also be involved in a major problem. He may leave Las Vegas as the US Champion so that WWE could showcase the two brothers posing together draped in gold. It would be a moment etched in WWE's history.

