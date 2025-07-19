4 signs John Cena will bring back Travis Scott for WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE has four tentpole events every year. WrestleMania is the biggest of the four, with the Royal Rumble often being the favorite. Survivor Series is the last of the big four to air every calendar year.The biggest event of the summer is SummerSlam. The show has historically been massive, but this year will be especially big. This edition of the premium live event will move to two nights for the first time ever. Needless to say, fans are excited.The biggest match set for the two-night event is for the Undisputed WWE Title. John Cena will defend his coveted prize against Cody Rhodes. Cena won the title from Rhodes at WrestleMania. However, another star from that event could get involved. There is a chance Travis Scott will return.This article will take a look at four signs John Cena will bring back the rapper at SummerSlam. This includes the company's focus on specific personalities, Travis Scott's latest project, and history that needs to be followed up on.Below are four signs that John Cena will bring back Travis Scott for WWE SummerSlam 2025.#4. He would provide more celebrity to the showWWE SummerSlam is set to feature a handful of celebrities in and out of the ring. Most notably, Jellyroll will team up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.However, that's not all. Cardi B is set to host the show, and she has been interacting with stars on social media to promote the WWE show. This has been the norm for the sports entertainment juggernaut dating back to the first-ever WrestleMania.The fact that World Wrestling Entertainment is emphasizing celebrities so much could be an indication that Travis Scott will be back with John Cena at SummerSlam. The company wants the attention that celebrities bring, and Travis certainly will provide that.#3. Cody Rhodes and Travis Scott have unfinished business in WWETravis Scott made two major appearances on WWE television in 2025. The first notable one was at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto. That show saw him get physical with Cody Rhodes, even hurting The American Nightmare's eardrum.The second appearance came at WrestleMania 41. At that WWE event, Travis interrupted the main event and ultimately helped John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes to win the coveted world title. Cody laid Travis out beforehand, but the damage was done.Since then, Travis has been absent. There is unfinished business between the two despite Cody nailing the Cross Rhodes at WrestleMania. The fact that their story is left unsettled is a sign that Travis will certainly return sooner rather than later.#2. Travis Scott recently released an album he likely wants to promoteWWE fans know Travis Scott for smoking while walking Jey Uso to the ring and for his alliance with John Cena and The Rock. With that being said, it is important to remember that Scott is an active performer away from pro wrestling. In fact, the hip-hop artist just put out a new project.Jackboys 2 was just recently released. While the album is already seemingly doing big numbers, Travis could return to WWE television to help promote it. In fact, the new project coming out is likely a major sign that he will indeed return soon for that very reason.Technically, this isn't strictly a Travis Scott record. Instead, it is a compilation album also featuring Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, Future, Kodak Black, and various other artists. Still, Travis likely wants to promote it, and appearing at SummerSlam could be an excellent promotion.#1. A guest enforcer could add some chaos to the SummerSlam match and help Cena retainCody Rhodes and John Cena will be clashing in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam. That bout has no disqualification and no countout. However, this doesn't inherently mean there can't still be chaos and hijinks.One way WWE could add more chaos and smoke &amp; mirrors to the match is by adding a special guest enforcer. This person would be able to stir up trouble and interfere legally. This is where Travis Scott comes in.If the goal of Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials is to have John Cena retain his title, the company puts itself into a corner. The Street Fight rules mean Cena really has no clear way to win as a heel unless there's interference. The chaos of Travis as a guest enforcer could be what helps Cena retain the gold.