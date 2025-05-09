4 Signs that John Cena will retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash

WWE Backlash 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster, and all eyes are on the main event match between John Cena vs Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After shocking the world at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Cody Rhodes to become a 17-time World Champion, Cena’s Farewell Tour has gained a lot of momentum.

WWE has been treating his Farewell Tour like a once-in-a-lifetime event, and the star has managed to live up to the hype for his final few months in the industry. As Cena heads into Backlash to defend his title against Randy Orton, the excitement among fans is off the charts.

While many fans wonder if John Cena will drop the title, a few signs hint that WWE isn’t ready to end this ride. With so much momentum behind the Franchise Player, Backlash could be the next chapter in his final story in the wrestling industry. Let’s check out the signs that hint at Cena retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash.

#4. Losing so early on his Farewell Tour would ruin his character's momentum

The 47-year-old legend featured in his final match at WrestleMania with one of the biggest wins of his career. John Cena stunned the world by beating Cody Rhodes and broke all records to become a 17-time World Champion.

Since then, The Franchise Player has generated a lot of buzz and has been treated as one of the company's biggest heels. Losing the title just one month later would kill all that momentum, and a loss this early wouldn’t make sense.

#3. Cena’s ‘Last Real Champion’ gimmick would end early if he loses

Since winning the title, he has started calling himself the “Last Real Champion,” which is a subtle shot at modern stars and part-timers. It’s a gimmick that suits Cena perfectly, especially as he wraps up his career.

But if Randy Orton beats him this early in the run, the gimmick would die before it could even make headlines around the globe. For this angle to work, the 17-time World Champion needs to keep the title for a while and prove that he truly is one of the greatest champions in the industry, which would further justify the gimmick he has chosen.

#2. Cena is the centerpiece of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poster

WWE recently dropped the official poster for Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, and John Cena is the only star featured. This is a massive hint that the 47-year-old veteran will be the focal point going into that show, considering that this could be the final SNME Cena would be a part of.

If the Franchise Player loses the title at Backlash, he would likely be written off for a while, which would perfectly maintain his character, eventually making his presence on the poster confusing.

This may be a subtle sign that WWE plans to keep the title on him for at least a few more weeks and would retain it at Backlash.

#1. Cody Rhodes should reclaim the title from John Cena

Cody Rhodes lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena, which fans have yet to digest. Thanks to Travis Scott's help, Cena made headlines all around the world and set a record by becoming a 17-time World Champion.

To keep the story alive, Rhodes should be the one to take that title back from the 17-time World Champion. Having Randy Orton end Cena’s run doesn’t add anything significant to the story. But it would be the perfect way to finish Cena's career in the industry if Cody reclaims it near the final months of the Franchise Player’s Farewell Tour. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the Franchise Player at Backlash.

