4 Signs Pat McAfee will turn heel in WWE

The WWE Universe has been pumped since Pat McAfee rejoined the commentary team on Monday Night RAW's premiere on Netflix. McAfee, 37, is loved by fans, and many look forward to what the former NFL athlete has to say.

While McAfee is currently soaking up all the love from the WWE Universe, there is a chance that this love could soon turn into hate. The reason this could happen is that McAfee could embrace the role of a villain by turning heel.

In this article, we will look at four reasons Pat McAfee will turn heel in WWE.

#4 Pat McAfee is friends with The Rock

One of the biggest heels in pro wrestling today is The Rock. At Elimination Chamber 2025, The Final Boss successfully triggered John Cena's heel turn. He and the 16-time World Champion left Cody Rhodes in a pool of blood.

Pat McAfee is a good friend of The Rock, and it won't be surprising to see him follow in his ally's footsteps. As a matter of fact, it won't be surprising to see an angle where McAfee sells his "soul" to The Rock.

#3 Michael Cole keeps referring to the Canada incident

Earlier this month, Pat McAfee made a controversial statement. After Canadian fans booed the U.S. National Anthem during WWE Elimination Chamber, McAfee slammed Toronto fans and called them 'terrible.'

While the RAW commentator apologised for his remarks later, it's worth noting that Michael Cole keeps bringing up this incident. This could indicate that McAfee, at some point, could bid farewell to his good side and turn heel.

#2 A section of fans online don't like Pat McAfee

While McAfee is usually able to draw a good response from the fans in the arena, there have been several instances where social media users have expressed their dislike of him. This is usually evident when RAW is aired live.

The heat McAfee is receiving online could force him to tap into his heel side. Once he turns heel, the heat he is receiving online, mixed with the response he will receive from fans in the arena, could lead to the NFL veteran becoming a massive heel.

#1 Pat McAfee has previously been a heel

If McAfee turns heel in the coming weeks, it won't be the first time he will be playing a negative character. Previously, the RAW commentator worked as a heel during his time in NXT.

During his tenure on the developmental brand, McAfee had a feud with Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era. While McAfee did not make a significant mark back then, he surely showed signs that he could be a good villain.

