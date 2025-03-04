Pat McAfee issues public apology

WWE announcer Pat McAfee has apologized on the latest edition of his show. McAfee received massive backlash after he berated Canadian fans at the Elimination Chamber for booing the USA's national anthem.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, the Toronto crowd collectively booed the Star-Spangled Banner, and McAfee wasn't happy. He took a massive shot at Canadian fans in response. The comments received major flak from fans on social media.

Pat McAfee has now responded to the backlash and issued an apology. Check out an excerpt from his comments below:

“A lot of terrible things have been said about me, and I understand it,” McAfee said. “You booed my country, I called your country territory. Let’s shake hands. You said you didn’t boo every member of the United States or every citizen of the United States of America. I didn’t say that Canadians were terrible. I said your country was. So you booed us. I said you’re terrible. Let’s shake hands. Let’s move along. That’s what I would like to say, and I still love Canadians. I love Canadians, but my first reaction whenever you boo our country is, ‘Okay, let’s fight.’ I’m sorry. Let’s shake hands, Canada.” [H/T WrestleZone]

What exactly did Pat McAfee say about the people of Canada?

McAfee wasn't thrilled with fans at Elimination Chamber booing the US national anthem. He said the following on-air at the PLE:

"These are the most stacked Elimination Chambers that the WWE has ever had. [It] kinda sucks that it's in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing but it's gonna be a historic night for the WWE on the road to WrestleMania," McAfee said.

Pat McAfee's apology has received a mixed response from fans on X and other social media handles. While many praised him for owning up to his mistake, others still aren't happy with his comments.

