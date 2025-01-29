4 signs Paul Heyman is already with CM Punk for Royal Rumble 2025

The intriguing dynamic between CM Punk and Paul Heyman has generated significant interest in the WWE Universe. Fans are eager to see what favor The Wiseman owes to The Second City Saint. Royal Rumble 2025 may finally be the stage for its revelation.

With just a few days left until the mega event, several signs suggest that Paul Heyman is already aligned with CM Punk. In this article, we will discuss the same.

#4. Paul Heyman never put Punk on notice for Royal Rumble 2025

When The Wiseman revealed Roman Reigns as the WWE 2K25 cover star on the latest episode of RAW, he put many names on notice for the traditional Royal Rumble match. Heyman even mentioned Seth Rollins and warned everyone that The OTC would throw them out and emerge as the victor.

Interestingly, throughout this entire promo, the Special Counsel made no reference to CM Punk, who is also one of the biggest favorites to win the match. This subtly indicates that Heyman may already have a soft spot for Punk, suggesting a possible silent association between them.

If that weren’t the case, Heyman would have put Punk on notice as well, considering he is a top contender to win the contest.

#3. Paul Heyman has not disclosed the favor despite CM Punk hinting to use the same at Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

During his multiple promo segments, CM Punk has referenced the favor Paul Heyman owes him and even hinted at using it at the Royal Rumble. However, despite Punk's repeated emphasis, The Wiseman has neither acknowledged nor disclosed what he owes to the Best in the World.

This is a major sign that Heyman may be trying to hide something, increasing the likelihood that he is already aligned with the Second City Saint for the Royal Rumble. He might not want to reveal the favor to preserve the shock factor when it comes into play during the traditional Rumble match.

#2. They were spotted at Gorilla

Expand Tweet

Just before the latest edition of RAW aired, CM Punk uploaded an interesting story on his official Instagram account. He shared a video of himself and Paul Heyman at Gorilla Position before the show, with the song 'Takin' Care of Business' playing in the background.

This subtly suggests that Heyman is already working with the Best in the World, potentially in preparation for Royal Rumble 2025. If true, this secret planning could give Punk a significant edge over the other contestants.

#1. The Wiseman gave no response to Drew McIntyre when he mentioned The Best in the World

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre confronted the Special Counsel on this week's RAW Netflix, demanding that Heyman deliver a warning to his boy ahead of the Royal Rumble. The Wiseman acknowledged this and responded that he would pass it on to Roman Reigns.

However, the Scottish Warrior corrected Heyman, clarifying that he was referring to CM Punk, not the OTC. Upon hearing the mention of the Voice of the Voiceless, Heyman simply smiled and exited the ring without offering any clarification about his connections with Punk.

This appears to be yet another sign that Heyman and Punk are already in cahoots for Royal Rumble 2025.

