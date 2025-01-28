6 Things WWE subtly told us on the go-home episode of RAW before Royal Rumble

The final episode of WWE RAW before Royal Rumble 2025 ended with a heated confrontation between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The Best in the World declared his intention to win the over-the-top-rope battle royal and ultimately dethrone Rhodes as Champion, provided he survives Kevin Owens.

Additionally, Paul Heyman made an appearance on the show. This article will discuss six subtle things WWE told us from RAW this week.

#6. Sami Zayn could soon turn heel in WWE

Sami Zayn has once again been involved in intriguing developments on RAW. The OG Bloodline member was seen in a backstage segment with Karrion Kross, where the latter attempted to provoke Sami.

Additionally, Sami accidentally hit a Helluva Kick to Cody Rhodes' face this week after his match against Drew McIntyre. Last week, the former Intercontinental Champion accidentally struck Seth Rollins. All these signs point toward WWE possibly planning a heel turn for Sami Zayn, which could happen soon.

Also, after the honorary Uce accidentally struck Cody, Kevin Owens seemed to appreciate the move, hinting at a potential reunion between the two.

#5. Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens alliance hinted again

Expand Tweet

When Drew McIntyre was assaulting Sami Zayn on RAW, Cody Rhodes made the save and rescued the OG Bloodline member. However, Kevin Owens appeared out of nowhere and began attacking the Undisputed WWE Champion.

While KO and Rhodes are currently in a rivalry, Owens' actions seem to protect the Scottish Warrior, hinting at a potential alliance. Additionally, this isn’t the first time KO and McIntyre have worked together, as they've been surprisingly involved in similar segments in the past.

So, what transpired on RAW only fuels further speculation about their secret association with WWE.

#4. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could be in line for Women's Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez now seem to be in line for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles. During this week’s RAW, they defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi in a non-title bout with some assistance from Dominik Mysterio. This suggests that both Judgment Day members could soon become World Tag Team Champions.

Additionally, reports indicate that WWE plans to promote them to the Women’s Tag Team division, and this week's developments further confirm this.

#3. Zelina Vega moved to SmackDown due to a major WWE arrival

Zelina Vega is now part of the SmackDown brand, as announced by Michael Cole on RAW this week. Since this announcement, there has been a strong belief among fans that this could be a subtle confirmation of Malakai Black’s WWE comeback.

Reports suggest that the AEW star is seemingly done with Tony Khan’s promotion, which indirectly points to his potential return under Triple H’s regime. Zelina and Malakai are also a real-life couple.

This makes it all the more likely that The Game would move the LWO member to the blue brand to pair her with the Malakai.

#2. JD McDongah and Sami Zayn seemingly suffered injuries on RAW

JD McDonagh and Sami Zayn clashed in their respective matches on this week's edition of RAW. However, it appears that both stars may have suffered injuries during their bouts. The injury to the Honorary Uce was particularly visible on his nose, as it seemed to have been broken during his match against Drew McIntyre.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the company, and we’ll have to wait for further updates to be fully certain.

#1. Paul Heyman might be secretly in cahoots with CM Punk already, or Royal Rumble 2025

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre confronted Paul Heyman after The Wiseman revealed Roman Reigns as the cover star for WWE 2K25. The Scottish Warrior put Heyman on notice, stating that he had told his boy that Drew would eliminate and destroy him in the Royal Rumble match.

The Special Counsel affirmed he would deliver this message to the Tribal Chief, but Drew interrupted, saying he was talking about CM Punk. The Wiseman merely smiled and quickly left the ring. During the promo, Heyman also put everyone on notice, stating that Roman would eliminate them except for CM Punk.

All of this subtly hints at a secret alliance between Paul Heyman and the Best in the World for Royal Rumble 2025.

