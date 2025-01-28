40-year-old WWE star gets busted open during RAW match; Drew McIntyre uses illegal move to get the victory 

Drew McIntyre had another match against Sami Zayn on this week's WWE RAW episode. The Scottish Warrior used an illegal tactic to get the win, and the latter was busted open during the match.

Sami spiked Drew with a tornado DDT and got a two-count. The Canadian star was bleeding from his nose as he got busted open during the bout. Drew went for a Claymore but landed on the announce table outside. The two stars traded shots in the ring, and McIntyre planted Zayn with a spinebuster for a two-count.

He followed it up with a powerbomb and got another two-count. Sami hit a sunset flip on his opponent and also got a two-count. The 40-year-old hit his opponent with a big boot and a Blue Thunderbomb for a nearfall. Drew McIntyre hit a big chop in the corner and slammed Sami Zayn off the top rope.

The Scottish Warrior missed a Claymore, and Sami pinned him for a two-count. Drew crashed into a post, and Zayn planted him with an exploder. The latter went for the Helluva Kick but missed. The former WWE Champion went for the cover and put his feet on the ropes. The referee didn't see, however, and counted to three. Drew McIntyre is still undefeated against Sami Zayn.

