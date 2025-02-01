4 signs that prove The Rock is winning the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

After an impressive performance, The Rock showed he’s still got it at WrestleMania 40. This year, he could earn himself another 'Mania match at the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble.

The Men’s Rumble Match is stacked, to say the least, with Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns among other top stars entering the competition. This time, it’s very hard to predict who will walk out of the match with a ticket to WrestleMania.

Many believe the company will give John Cena a farewell 'Mania main event. Others think CM Punk needs to win and get to headline WrestleMania for the first time.

Trending

However, WWE has recently dropped a few hints that make it clear that The Rock will enter the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and likely win the contest.

Check out the four signs that prove The Rock will be heading to WrestleMania 41 after a 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match victory.

#4. Triple H recently teased his appearance

Triple H appeared on the 2025 Royal Rumble kickoff show to hype the event. He wanted fans to get pumped for the event and named a few top stars who will be entering the Rumble.

After The Game announced CM Punk’s name, a strange distorted sound interrupted him. Many fans took to social media to note that the sound was similar to The Rock’s entrance music.

This little hint was enough to have fans believing that The Final Boss will be entering the Rumble. His appearance could ensure his win, as WWE would not want him to lose if he is part of the Royal Rumble.

#3. The Rock appeared on Netflix’s latest Royal Rumble Match promo

WWE has been dishing out a lot of promotional material for its premium live events. This has been ramped up with RAW’s move to Netflix this year.

Fans across the world will get a chance to watch WWE PLEs for the first time on Netflix. The latest promo for the event was uploaded on the streaming service’s social media accounts.

The Rock makes a subtle appearance in the promo when the clock hits 00:01. This could signal his involvement in the Royal Rumble match on Saturday.

If The Final Boss does enter the Rumble, as teased in the promo, then he will likely win the match as there is seemingly no other reason for him to be there. This theory gains credence after what happened on RAW's debut on Netflix, where he purportedly turned babyface, praising Cody for his work last year and anointed Roman Reigns the Undisputed Tribal Chief. Netflix may have dropped a major spoiler with the promotional material.

#2. His tease at WWE Bad Blood with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in the ring

Carrying on from the previous point, The Rock appeared at 00:01 on the Rumble-style countdown. That could be linked to his appearance at WWE Bad Blood last year.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes teamed up at Bad Blood to defeat Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline. After the contest, The Final Boss made his appearance.

He counted down 3-2-1 on his fingers and left fans wildly speculating as to what he meant by the cryptic message. It could have meant that he will be at the Royal Rumble as the timer counts down the 3-2-1 before a superstar enters.

The Rock could enter the match at #30 and eliminate Roman Reigns to win the contest. He could then challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship and tie all the clues together.

#1. The Rock's WWE NXT appearance left fans guessing a few things

RAW’s Netflix premiere saw The Rock make a surprise appearance after Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. Instead of attacking the OTC, he proceeded to crown him.

The next night, he appeared on NXT and cut a promo to silence the critics and some fans. He stated that he was always 20 steps ahead of everyone and had a plan.

Expand Tweet

That could mean that he was thinking of the Royal Rumble, and could go on to win the contest for a WrestleMania 41 title match. The Final Boss hasn’t declared himself for the match, and it would make sense for him to be a surprise entry.

This would make sense to his statement that that he remains 20 steps ahead of everyone else, and possibly comes out in the final moments to win the contest without having to compete for too long.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback