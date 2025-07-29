4 signs Rikishi will be part of WWE SummerSlam

WWE legend Rikishi could be a part of SummerSlam 2025. The PLE will air live this weekend from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and there are several major matches on the card.Roman Reigns will be teaming up with Jey Uso to battle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match. Solo Sikoa will also be defending the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match at SummerSlam. The Hall of Famer is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life and may feel compelled to show up at SummerSlam this weekend.Listed below are four signs Rikishi will be a part of SummerSlam 2025.#4. Paul Heyman referenced Rikishi on WWE RAWPaul Heyman claimed that Rikishi lied to Jey Uso in the past when he told him he wanted Main Event Jey to become more iconic than he ever was during this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Heyman also noted that Roman Reigns picked Solo Sikoa as the next in line to become The Tribal Chief and not Jey Uso.Rikishi could decide to show up during the tag team match at SummerSlam to confront Paul Heyman. The distraction would allow Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to pick up the victory over Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker this weekend.#3. He recently canceled his WrestleCon appearance View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRikishi recently announced that he would not be able to attend WrestleCon this year in New Jersey. The legend was scheduled to appear but canceled due to &quot;unforeseen circumstances.&quot;&quot;I wish I could be there, but due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control, I will be unable to attend,&quot; he wrote.WWE may have asked the veteran to appear at SummerSlam, and it could have resulted in him canceling his scheduled appearance at WrestleCon. The 59-year-old might appear during Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' tag team match or get involved in the United States Championship match between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.#2. Solo Sikoa might request his helpSolo Sikoa will be defending his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Sikoa captured the title from The Samoan Werewolf at Night of Champions earlier this year in Saudi Arabia.The 32-year-old might request help from Rikishi, and the former champion could make his return during the United States Championship match. The Hall of Famer might show up to attack Jacob Fatu and help his son retain the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.#1. He may want to get Jey Uso back to the top of the cardMonday Night RAW - Source: GettyJey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship by forcing Gunther to submit at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Ring General won the title back from Uso on the June 9 edition of RAW and will be defending it against CM Punk this weekend at SummerSlam.Rikishi made it known that he was not happy that the company took the title off his son so they could have Goldberg versus Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. He could return at WWE SummerSlam to help Jey Uso and Roman Reigns emerge victorious and then serve as the manager for The Yeet Master moving forward to help him capture the World Heavyweight Championship again.