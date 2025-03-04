4 Signs Roman Reigns will return to WWE next week on RAW

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE television since the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the Undisputed Tribal Chief's comeback.

Well, fans can sigh a collective breath of relief, as Reigns' return seems to be on the horizon. There have been several teases that indicate the possibility of it happening. The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW could be where the WWE Universe gets to witness the OG Bloodline leader's thunderous return.

Here are four signs that Roman Reigns will return next week on RAW:

#4. The upcoming RAW is set to emanate from Madison Square Garden

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW is set to take place in the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. Well, it is this very arena where WWE has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the past. The company usually saves big surprises and shockers for its shows at The Garden, making it a huge sign of Roman Reigns' homecoming.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, fans could be in for some major moments next week, and why not? To make the night unforgettable, WWE might just bring back its biggest star next week. There is absolutely no doubt that a blockbuster return by Reigns at MSG would make headlines, adding even more grandeur to the show.

#3. A perfect opportunity to settle scores with Seth Rollins

Following the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins took full credit for sending Roman Reigns on a hiatus. He claimed that his post-match attack during the Men's Rumble Match injured his former Shield ''brother.'' The Visionary will face CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match next week. Well, it seems to be a clear sign that Reigns is coming for revenge, and that too next week.

Considering his intense rivalry with Punk, it is no doubt a must-win situation for Rollins. Well, it is also a wide-open opportunity for the Undisputed Tribal Chief to cost The Architect this match, and why won't he capitalize on it? It is the perfect stage for Roman to make his return and seek retribution against his former Shield "brother."

#2. Roman Reigns' upcoming SmackDown appearances were not advertised as a "return"

WWE has officially advertised Roman Reigns for its European Tour in March. While the company is heavily promoting The Head of The Table for his appearances on March 21 and 28, they have not labeled it as his "return." This leaves the door open for Reigns to potentially show up even before the tour kicks off.

This is a strong hint that the Stamford-based promotion is planning to bring him back before heading to Europe. Next week's RAW is going to be the last episode before the tour begins, making it a perfect stage for the former Undisputed WWE Champion's comeback.

#1. Seth Rollins referenced Roman Reigns' name on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of RAW, The Visionary brought up how he injured Roman Reigns and hinted at doing the same to CM Punk. While it was a subtle mention, it cannot be considered a random move by WWE. Seth Rollins name-dropping the OG Bloodline leader is believed to be a strong sign of the latter's involvement in the storyline.

It has been observed in Triple H's booking that these hints usually lead to something big. Could this be a foreshadowing for a major moment? It is highly likely. Such a reference could be a deliberate decision to ignite the possibility of Reigns' return next week.

Well, if these potential hints lead to his homecoming next week, the entire arena at The Garden would be on its feet.

