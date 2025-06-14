4 Signs Seth Rollins will cash in during John Cena vs. CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions 2025

Seth Rollins is the second two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion. At Money in the Bank, The Visionary became the second man to win the MITB Ladder Match twice, earning himself a title shot valid for up to a year. Naturally, with such a legendary star holding the iconic briefcase, there is great reason for both world champions to worry.

However, one of those champions, namely Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, may have more reason to worry than his RAW counterpart, Gunther. This is because he will defend the title at Night of Champions, where several signs subtly indicate that he will fall victim to a cash-in. Could The Never Seen 17's time as champ already be up?

Here are four signs that Seth Rollins will cash in during John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions:

#4. John Cena name-dropped Seth Rollins in his WWE SmackDown promos

John Cena appeared on last night's WWE SmackDown, where he was the focal point of multiple segments. He opened the show with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and LA Knight, and later verbally sparred with CM Punk in between sneak attacks from Ron "R-Truth" Killings. Amid all this, The Franchise Player mentioned Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, not once, but twice.

First, he claimed that he used Rollins' hatred for Punk to prevail over both men in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this year. Then, he claimed The Revolutionary would never cash in on him because of his desire to be the only champion in the company. This name-dropping could be leading up to a cash-in at the Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event.

#3. Seth Rollins' history with CM Punk could drive him to stop The Second City Saint from winning the Undisputed WWE Championship

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been at each other's throats for over 18 months. [Images via WWE.com]

Seth Rollins and CM Punk share arguably the most heated rivalry in WWE today. Ever since The Second City Saint returned, The Visionary has made it clear that there was no love lost between them, and they have gone on to feud on-and-off for a year and a half. Over the course of their many interactions, both men have made it clear that they don't want to see each other become world champions.

With Punk facing John Cena at Night of Champions, will Rollins risk letting his mortal enemy capture the biggest prize in the business? One can see the former Shield Architect cashing in to snatch victory from his legendary foe's hands, leading to a final blow-off match at Summerslam. Alternatively, his potential cash-in could revive another iconic rivalry.

#2. Seth Rollins' face-off with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown may have been foreshadowing

Years before Seth Rollins was embroiled in a heated blood feud with CM Punk, he had an iconic rivalry with another former AEW star. The Visionary was Cody Rhodes' first opponent back in WWE, with their feud running from WrestleMania 38 to Hell in a Cell 2022, when The American Nightmare racked up his third straight win with a torn pec.

They went on to become allies, with The Revolutionary helping his former foe dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Now that the five-time World Champion has turned heel and become all they fought against, their paths are bound to cross again. This was foreshadowed on the June 6, 2025, SmackDown, when they had a brief staredown but did not address each other.

Given that Rhodes is the overwhelming favorite to win the King of the Ring Tournament, could his old foe-turned-friend cash in at Night of Champions to set up a SummerSlam bout? Will Rollins dethrone John Cena, cost Punk, and get another chance to finally defeat The American Nightmare in one genius move?

#1. Seth Rollins TEASED cashing in on John Cena and CM Punk on WWE RAW

CM Punk challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship on RAW after Money in the Bank to much fanfare. The Best in The World and The Greatest of All Time went at each other in verbal warfare, cutting into one another's psyches as only they can. After Punk called Cena out for abandoning his values, The Franchise Player goaded his iconic rival into breaking one of his own rules by competing in Saudi Arabia, a country he has been vocal against.

It was at this moment that Seth Rollins came out with his manager, henchmen, and Money in the Bank briefcase to tease cashing in on both men. This has been the clearest sign yet that he may choose the Saudi PLE to execute his cash-in, leaving both The Franchise Player's and The Second City Saint's characters at intriguing crossroads.

With Cena having abandoned his morals and Punk having turned into a monster to defeat the monster, how would they move forward after losing the prize that corrupted them?

