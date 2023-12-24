4 signs Seth Rollins will lose his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Day 1

Seth Rollins has been a workhorse champion ever since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in May 2023.

The Architect has faced and defeated Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and several other stars as a champion. His next big defense will come against McIntyre again at the WWE Day 1 special edition of RAW.

The special episode will act as a pseudo-premium live event since one is not scheduled until the Royal Rumble at the end of January 2024. Rollins has gallantly defended the title against a litany of challengers and obstacles.

However, his time may be running out at the beginning of 2024. Signs have emerged over the last few months, and these four signs could lead to Seth Rollins dropping the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Day 1.

#4. A title swap might be a way to keep Drew McIntyre in WWE

McIntyre has been circling Seth Rollins for months.

Regardless of what is said, Drew McIntyre's current WWE deal expires in April 2024. Several other big stars, including Seth Rollins, also have deals that end in 2024.

Over the last three years, the two major champions have been Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. With the reluctance to take the title off of The Tribal Chief, the other top stars of WWE did not have a title to chase. However, that narrative changed with the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship in May.

Even with that welcome gesture, McIntyre lost in his bid to win the title. The Scottish Warrior has another shot at WWE Day 1 special event to take the belt from Rollins. It would be a negotiating tactic for both sides that could keep The Scottish Warrior on the roster.

#3. Damian Priest still has the Money in the Bank briefcase

Damian Priest may have been facing tension in The Judgment Day on a weekly basis, but one thing is not tenuous, his hold on the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Senor Money in the Bank still holds a future title shot in his grasp. Despite several other attempts, it was not used. What better way to start the year off for The Judgment Day than to successfully have Priest cash in at WWE Day 1?

Seth Rollins has already defeated every challenger from The Judgment Day. Both the Visionary and The Judgment Day claim to run Monday Night RAW. The best way to prove who really leads RAW would be for Priest to cash in his case.

#2. Many viable challengers are lining up

As mentioned above, Damian Priest is a default challenger because he possesses the Money in the Bank briefcase. Joining Priest are Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and others like Gunther.

Punk's feud with Seth Rollins has already started and will feasibly culminate at WrestleMania 40 if Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion by April 2024. The title may also be on the line at the Royal Rumble at the end of January 2024.

While he's still the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther is also a potential future opponent. Rollins is facing attacks from all sides and from various foes. His focus may not be completely on McIntyre, leading to a potential title change.

#1. Seth Rollins has held the World Heavyweight Championship since May

Rollins is the only person to hold the World Heavyweight Title since its re-introduction.

Another sign Seth Rollins could lose his title at WWE Day 1 is that he has had a good run with the belt. He won the World Heavyweight Championship on May 27, 2023, at the Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

His run has eclipsed 210 days, which is a pretty good stretch as a major titleholder in today's wrestling. In the early 2000s, runs of over 100 days were few and far between.

A title change could be in the cards since Seth Rollins has helped add prestige to the World Heavyweight Title with a 200+ day reign as a champion. He would not lose any luster if he lost at WWE Day 1, especially since his back issues have consistently been referenced in his feuds.

Do you think Seth Rollins will lose his title at WWE Day 1? Sound off in the comments section below!

