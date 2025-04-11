4 signs The Miz will leave WWE in 2025

The Miz is a former WWE Champion, but has not been at the top of the card for a long time. The veteran is currently not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41 and has not competed at a WWE PLE since the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

He has cemented his legacy in the Stamford-based promotion and may decide that the time has come for him to start anew. The multi-time champion has accomplished a lot in the industry and could be looking for a new challenge.

Listed below are four signs that The Miz could leave the promotion this year:

#4. The Miz's WWE contract is reportedly expiring this year

The Miz's contract is reportedly up in 2025, and he might not re-sign with the promotion. He has spent the past two decades in the company and could be planning on walking away once his current deal comes to an end.

The 44-year-old has proven to be a reliable talent and is always entertaining with a microphone in his hand. He may decide to seek opportunities in other wrestling companies or focus on his acting career after his contract expires.

#3. He is not booked for WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be airing live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next weekend, and as of now, The Miz is not scheduled to compete. He teamed up with R-Truth to capture the World Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL last year, but has not been featured in a prominent storyline ahead of The Show of Shows this year.

The company may have decided to focus on other stars besides The Miz, and it could lead to his departure from the company. The SmackDown Superstar might be upset about being left off the card, and it may factor into what he wants to do for the rest of his career.

#2. The veteran hasn't been chasing a title

The Miz has captured the WWE Championship twice during his career. His most memorable reign featured a victory over John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27. The Rock interfered in the match and cost Cena his opportunity to become champion.

The Awesome One has also held the Intercontinental Championship eight times in his career, and also won the United States Title twice. The former reality TV star may decide to join a promotion that views him as a champion after his contract expires, as that doesn't appear to be the case anymore in WWE.

#1. The legend may want to reduce his schedule

The Miz has accomplished his dreams as a professional wrestler and also met the love of his life during his time in the company. He is married to Maryse, and they have two children together.

The host of Miz TV could be planning on taking a step back following his contract expiring, and may decide to take a break later this year. This would allow wrestling fans to miss him, and may also lead the WWE Universe to get invested in his character once again if he returns down the line.

