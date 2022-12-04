4 signs The Rock could finally return at the WWE 2023 Royal Rumble 

Roman Reigns has gone through every challenger that has stepped into his path in recent years except The Rock. Next week marks the third year since Reigns was pinned. However, 2023 could be the biggest year of his career if The Great One returns and challenges him to a match at WrestleMania 39.

The idea has been discussed for several years, and the WWE Universe has reached the point where they will no longer believe it until they see it.

The following list looks at just four signs that The Rock could finally return to WWE as part of next month's Royal Rumble Match.

#4. The Rock apparently has a clear schedule for early 2023

The Rock hasn't wrestled a full-fledged match for WWE in more than a decade since his WrestleMania 29 bout led to an injury that delayed one of his movie projects. The former WWE Champion is a busy man outside the ring, but according to a report by The Wrestling Observer, he isn't expected to be engaged in early 2023.

The report suggested that The Rock is free for the build-up to WrestleMania, with no movie projects set to be filmed or released. This is the first time in years that the sea has parted ways and allowed The Great One to make his return to the wrestling business.

#3. There is no other rumored opponent for Roman Reigns

In years gone by, there have been rumors of several opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, including Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Edge, among others, but this year this isn't the case.

There are currently several speculations regarding the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which could be settled ahead of WrestleMania. But there are no rumors outside of The Rock regarding Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent. The Bloodline has dominated the business and has recently fired shots at The Rock, which should have gained his attention.

#2. Roman Reigns has run out of credible challengers

The Bloodline has dominated WWE to the point where main event-level wrestlers like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are now challenging for the Tag Team Championship. It's been a rough few years for anyone outside of the Samoan faction, and it appears that it could finally be time for someone else to take center stage.

While there are rumors that Reigns will face off against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in early 2023, there is no one left for him to face at WrestleMania, which leaves the door open for The Rock.

#1. There is now speculation that The Great One will be at the Royal Rumble event

The Royal Rumble will take place next month and kickstart the Road to WrestleMania 39. If The Great One is to wrestle again, it makes the most sense for him to return and set up his feud there.

The Wrestling Observer is now reporting that Rock will be at the event, but there continue to be conflicting reports which would make it much more of a surprise if he does show up. WWE has been trying to lockdown a return for the 50-year-old for several years, and it finally appears that it could be a reality in less than eight weeks.

