WWE's plans for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39 may have become apparent, with Roman Reigns finally set to get his dream match. The Tribal Chief's cousin, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, might win the annual 30-man melee in 2023. This has led to mixed reactions among fans on Twitter.
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has discussed the idea of The Great One returning at No.30 and winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble Match. While it is a rumor for now, the magnitude of it will shape the entire road to WrestleMania.
The general response on Twitter is that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock does not need both world titles. Fans would like to see the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion drop one of his belts, so the Hollywood star doesn't need to win the Royal Rumble to challenge Reigns.
Multiple ideas have been floated, including alternative winners and The Tribal Chief entering the Rumble himself. The popular choice to win is Cody Rhodes, who is also expected to return at the January event. Other fans fear that The Rock winning the 2023 Royal Rumble Match would backfire on him and WWE.
Check out the responses below:
The Rock will be the third straight part-timer to win the Rumble if he does so, following Edge and Brock Lesnar's respective victories in 2021 and 2022. However, there may not be a better choice to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
Could anyone else win the Royal Rumble if Roman Reigns faces The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39?
The Hollywood star is the straightforward choice to win the Rumble if he does face Roman Reigns, but Triple H could get creative. A full-timer would benefit significantly from winning the 30-man match, be it Cody Rhodes or anyone else.
The American Nightmare can win it and challenge specifically for the WWE Championship, which prompts the company to force Reigns to vacate the belt. He can then defend his Universal Title against The Rock, who would return on the SmackDown after the Royal Rumble.
Meanwhile, Sami Zayn could be a shock winner after potentially getting kicked out of The Bloodline. If this is the case, he'd use his title shot at Elimination Chamber, which is in his hometown of Montreal. Roman Reigns can then focus on The Rock at WrestleMania, while Zayn reunites with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos.
Whatever happens, Rumble and 'Mania season in 2023 promises a lot of excitement. Who do you think will win? Leave your picks in the comments section below!
A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here
Poll : Do you want The Rock to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Match?
Yes
No
0 votes