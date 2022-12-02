WWE's plans for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39 may have become apparent, with Roman Reigns finally set to get his dream match. The Tribal Chief's cousin, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, might win the annual 30-man melee in 2023. This has led to mixed reactions among fans on Twitter.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has discussed the idea of The Great One returning at No.30 and winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble Match. While it is a rumor for now, the magnitude of it will shape the entire road to WrestleMania.

The general response on Twitter is that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock does not need both world titles. Fans would like to see the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion drop one of his belts, so the Hollywood star doesn't need to win the Royal Rumble to challenge Reigns.

Multiple ideas have been floated, including alternative winners and The Tribal Chief entering the Rumble himself. The popular choice to win is Cody Rhodes, who is also expected to return at the January event. Other fans fear that The Rock winning the 2023 Royal Rumble Match would backfire on him and WWE.

Check out the responses below:

🎄Kiley Fuller | Fightful Overbooked @fuller_kiley WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists The idea of The Rock being at Royal Rumble & WrestleMania was talked about behind-the-scenes



The plans for the Mania main event need to be locked in by mid-Jan



Originally the belief was that if his schedule allowed, Rock would do likely his last match at Mania vs Reigns



- WON The idea of The Rock being at Royal Rumble & WrestleMania was talked about behind-the-scenesThe plans for the Mania main event need to be locked in by mid-JanOriginally the belief was that if his schedule allowed, Rock would do likely his last match at Mania vs Reigns- WON https://t.co/yLTrxWuuBL Rock v Roman is big so I get it but I can’t help but think about the fact that Roman shouldn’t have both belts now. Anyone who builds to dethrone Reigns at Mania (presuming they want him on both nights) is always going to be second fiddle to the Rock. What a bad situation. twitter.com/wrestlepurists… Rock v Roman is big so I get it but I can’t help but think about the fact that Roman shouldn’t have both belts now. Anyone who builds to dethrone Reigns at Mania (presuming they want him on both nights) is always going to be second fiddle to the Rock. What a bad situation. twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

Salt of the Earth 🧂🌎 @SaltofEarth__ I obviously want to see The Rock vs Roman Reigns but it doesn’t need to be for the titles and it would be two years in a row that the royal rumble winner isn’t a full timer. I know it’s going to be a huge match and I get it but the title isn’t needed for this feud I obviously want to see The Rock vs Roman Reigns but it doesn’t need to be for the titles and it would be two years in a row that the royal rumble winner isn’t a full timer. I know it’s going to be a huge match and I get it but the title isn’t needed for this feud

Mike De Silva 🍺 @AGuyNamedMike89



He doesn’t NEED the Rumble, and having him win it is a disaster waiting to happen.



Have him wrestle Roman at Mania.

But the Rumble ain’t the way to go about it. If the idea is to bring in The Rock and have him actually WIN the #RoyalRumble match, it’ll backfire really hard.He doesn’t NEED the Rumble, and having him win it is a disaster waiting to happen.Have him wrestle Roman at Mania.But the Rumble ain’t the way to go about it. If the idea is to bring in The Rock and have him actually WIN the #RoyalRumble match, it’ll backfire really hard. He doesn’t NEED the Rumble, and having him win it is a disaster waiting to happen. Have him wrestle Roman at Mania. But the Rumble ain’t the way to go about it.

El Plethora @ELPlethora This would only work if the plan is Roman/Rock at mania for the titles, but Rock should not win the Rumble. That would be too goofy. Instead Roman should enter the Rumble and if he wins he gets to pick his Mania opponent. And the entire Bloodline is in the Rumble helping Roman This would only work if the plan is Roman/Rock at mania for the titles, but Rock should not win the Rumble. That would be too goofy. Instead Roman should enter the Rumble and if he wins he gets to pick his Mania opponent. And the entire Bloodline is in the Rumble helping Roman

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor If The Rock is coming back at the Royal Rumble and entering at #30, then Seth Rollins entering #1 and then Cody Rhodes at #2 is 100% the way to go. If The Rock is coming back at the Royal Rumble and entering at #30, then Seth Rollins entering #1 and then Cody Rhodes at #2 is 100% the way to go.

Wet Bandit @JoshbyGosh1982 @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport I think this is a mistake and might have a 2014 Batista effect on him. @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport I think this is a mistake and might have a 2014 Batista effect on him. 😬 https://t.co/Zza95eTiVn

Ashton 神 @AshtonNMW @NewsXero The stadium will explode if/when his music hits but Cody Rhodes should win. He doesn't need to win the RR. he can easily return and get attacked by Roman claiming to be HOTT. @NewsXero The stadium will explode if/when his music hits but Cody Rhodes should win. He doesn't need to win the RR. he can easily return and get attacked by Roman claiming to be HOTT.

Qhoggard_51 @BigA_quila14 @WrestlePurists This is going to be tricky if it's the rock last match then Roman reigns should win, there a reason why they shouldn't be a title involved @WrestlePurists This is going to be tricky if it's the rock last match then Roman reigns should win, there a reason why they shouldn't be a title involved

The Rock will be the third straight part-timer to win the Rumble if he does so, following Edge and Brock Lesnar's respective victories in 2021 and 2022. However, there may not be a better choice to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Could anyone else win the Royal Rumble if Roman Reigns faces The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39?

The Hollywood star is the straightforward choice to win the Rumble if he does face Roman Reigns, but Triple H could get creative. A full-timer would benefit significantly from winning the 30-man match, be it Cody Rhodes or anyone else.

teebaby433 @sweettee433 I want this man back….”the American nightmare Cody Rhodes, hopefully he will return for the Royal Rumble I want this man back….”the American nightmare Cody Rhodes, hopefully he will return for the Royal Rumble https://t.co/f1MZDJZZua

The American Nightmare can win it and challenge specifically for the WWE Championship, which prompts the company to force Reigns to vacate the belt. He can then defend his Universal Title against The Rock, who would return on the SmackDown after the Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn could be a shock winner after potentially getting kicked out of The Bloodline. If this is the case, he'd use his title shot at Elimination Chamber, which is in his hometown of Montreal. Roman Reigns can then focus on The Rock at WrestleMania, while Zayn reunites with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos.

Whatever happens, Rumble and 'Mania season in 2023 promises a lot of excitement. Who do you think will win? Leave your picks in the comments section below!

