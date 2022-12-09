4 Signs The Rock will dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The Rock has been rumored to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for some time now.

It is almost too perfect for it not to happen. WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and The Great One has taken over Hollywood following his legendary WWE career.

Roman Reigns has ascended to the top of the company and there isn't a superstar close to his level of greatness at the moment on the roster. The Rock is one of the only people on the planet who could confront The Tribal Chief and not immediately be considered the underdog by fans.

Listed below are four signs that The Rock will dethrone Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#4. WWE fans are now expecting it

There have been rumors on top of rumors about The Rock returning to the company for months now. The Great One was reportedly not going to be at the Royal Rumble in January, but now The Wrestling Observer claims that he will be.

WWE fans have recently experienced a letdown regarding rumors of a returning superstar. Sasha Banks has still not returned to the company despite endless speculation. Time will tell if the rumors of The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 come true.

#3. There aren't too many credible WWE Superstars left for The Tribal Chief

One of the downsides of Roman Reigns being a dominant, unprecedented champion for over 800 days is that there is nobody else on the roster that is at his level.

Roman's latest title defense came at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul. The popular YouTuber impressed in his third bout but was no match for Reigns. Roman has already defeated many of the superstars that would be considered for his next opponents. Reigns versus The Rock is a wrestling spectacle tailor-made for WrestleMania.

There is no other match that WWE can book between Roman and a superstar currently on the roster that would come close to generating the buzz a showdown between The People's Champion and The Head of the Table would create.

#2. It would be the ultimate passing of the torch

Roman Reigns has had several "passing of the torch" moments in WWE. After he defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, he confidently declared "this is my yard now" on the following RAW.

At WWE No Mercy 2017, Roman defeated John Cena and the 16-time World Champion stated that Reigns was the man to build the company around on RAW Talk after the show.

John Cena, The Undertaker, and The Rock are three of the biggest names in professional wrestling history. It would be difficult not to put Roman Reigns' name in that group if The Tribal Chief winds up holding victories over all three of them. If The Rock wins, it would instead be the ultimate reality check for Reigns.

#1. The story is too perfect

On the Prime Minister's case that holds all of The Rock's past accomplishments, the centerpiece on top is the blue Universal Championship that Roman Reigns currently holds... Another potentially HUGE #YoungRock easter egg I missed last night that my friend pointed out to me.On the Prime Minister's case that holds all of The Rock's past accomplishments, the centerpiece on top is the blue Universal Championship that Roman Reigns currently holds... Another potentially HUGE #YoungRock easter egg I missed last night that my friend pointed out to me.On the Prime Minister's case that holds all of The Rock's past accomplishments, the centerpiece on top is the blue Universal Championship that Roman Reigns currently holds... 👀 https://t.co/FVvniHGn3g

Roman Reigns has positioned himself at the top of the company and the Anoa'i family. The Rock could return to attempt to put him in his place.

The People's Champion could potentially walk out of WrestleMania 39 as the one who finally dethroned The Tribal Chief, or could be forced to acknowledge him after a loss. If the latter happens, Roman will be stronger than ever and there will be zero reason to take the title off of him anytime soon.

At the moment, the tensions within The Bloodline have subsided. Reigns will likely enter a match against The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the favorite if The Bloodine are all still on the same page.

