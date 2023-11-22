4 similarities in the Men's & Women's WWE Survivor Series WarGames teams you probably didn't notice 

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is set to air live this Saturday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The event is a big one, as the WarGames Match has a history dating all the way back to the 1980's.

The match type was first introduced in Jim Crockett Promotions, but later carried over into World Championship Wrestling. Triple H revived the concept for NXT. Upon leading the creative direction of the company on the main roster, The Game brought the popular match type to Survivor Series.

Two WarGames Matches are set to take place at the big Chicago show. One will feature Damage CTRL battling Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi. Meanwhile, the other will feature Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre uniting against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton.

Despite the matches being very different, there are actually several similarities between the Men's and women's WarGames Matches. This article will take a look at a handful of similarities that the two highly anticipated bouts share.

Below are four similarities in the Men's and Women's WWE Survivor Series WarGames teams you probably didn't notice.

#4. Both matches feature dominant heel stables battling WWE's top babyfaces

Judgment Day

One of the most blatant and surface-level comparisons between the two WarGames Matches at WWE Survivor Series comes down to the structure of each one. Both matches feature an established stable battling against the top babyfaces in the company.

The Men's WarGames Match features Drew McIntyre teaming up with The Judgment Day, the top faction on Monday Night RAW. They'll battle an Avengers-like superteam of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

Meanwhile, the established Damage CTRL will battle Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi. Three of those four names are massively popular, and Shotzi is rising through the ranks to hopefully reach their level. Both bouts share the same basic layout in common.

#3. There is speculation stars could turn in both matches

Expand Tweet

While the layout of both matches is similar, the babyface squads in both bouts also have something else in common: tension. In fact, many fans believe a heel turn could take place in one or even both of the bouts at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

In the Men's WarGames Match, Randy Orton is making his WWE return. Jey Uso, discovering the news on RAW for the first time, looked extremely nervous. Now, many believe he may betray Orton inside the cage, thanks to their violent past. The opposite is very much possible as well.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have a tough past. They were once best friends, but went on to become rivals. While Flair was the one to make the call and get Becky on the team, they could have issues and come to blows at any point. A heel turn by either star is absolutely feasible.

#2. Randy Orton and Kairi Sane have both recently returned

Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair

Another common thread that both WWE Survivor Series WarGames Matches have is the returning star factor. Both the Men's WarGames Match and the Women's WarGames Match feature top stars who are just returning to the company.

Kairi Sane just made her way back to WWE a handful of weeks ago. She helped IYO SKY retain her title against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. Provided The Pirate Princess doesn't compete on SmackDown this week, Survivor Series WarGames will mark only her second match since returning.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton's return, and first bout in his comeback, is set to take place Saturday in the Men's WarGames Match. Orton had a serious back injury that kept him out of action for a year and a half, but he's finally returning in a big way.

#1. Both Jey Uso and Bayley previously injured a teammate

Damage CTRL

As noted, there is tension in both of the upcoming WarGames Matches at WWE Survivor Series. This could lead to a heel turn or two, but beyond that, the animosity runs deep thanks to a violent past.

In the Women's WarGames Match, Kairi Sane's end in WWE back in 2020 came thanks to her partner Bayley. The Role Model brutally assaulted The Pirate Princess backstage, making things between the two in the same faction more than a little tense.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso was part of The Bloodline back when Randy Orton was an active competitor. He, his brother Jimmy, and Roman Reigns brutally assaulted Randy, which led to him taking time off. Now they're also on the same squad, pointing to another similarity between both matches.

