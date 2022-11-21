Former United States Champion Austin Theory is undergoing a crucial phase of his WWE career at the moment. The youngster lost the Money in the Bank contract last week on RAW, hitting a new low in his post-Vince McMahon run. He showed signs of bouncing back on the latest episode of the red brand with a more ruthless attitude while brutally attacking Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler.

Having lost everything he gained under the former chairman, the youngest United States Champion in history is looking to shed the "future" tag and become the "now." He is one of the frontrunners to inherit the "face of WWE" position from Roman Reigns, along with the likes of Bron Breakker. McMahon seemed primed to pull the trigger on him in 2023 with a successful cash-in, and Triple H could achieve the same, even without a contract to guarantee a title shot.

Let's look at four simple steps that could mold the former Money in the Bank holder into the face of the company by the end of 2023.

Step #1: Austin Theory becomes the veteran killer

We haven't seen much of the "new" Austin Theory so far, but his attitude change has taken a telling direction. He took exception with Dolph Ziggler calling him a "kid" and attacked Seth Rollins, albeit with their United States title history involved. This was reminiscent of a young Randy Orton during his initial Legend Killer phase.

Theory could begin his coming-of-age journey by taking out legends and veterans, culminating in a rematch with Summerslam opponent Bobby Lashley. Beating the All Mighty, who cost him his cash-in, would send the message of the 25-year-old being a kid no more, especially heading into the biggest match of his career so far.

Step #2: Austin Theory vs. John Cena at WWE Wrestlemania 39

WWE has been teasing Theory vs. Cena for a while

Austin Theory's biggest dream opponent since stepping into WWE has been John Cena. The former Mr. Money in the Bank has been hailed as the second coming of the 16-time world champion due to his physical similarities and idolization of Cena. The United States Championship was both stars' first career title, and both failed to cash in their respective Money in the Bank contracts.

A WrestleMania feud against The Cenation Leader, with the legendary megastar attempting to put the younger man in his place, would make for a compelling story.

Theory would go through a similar baptism on fire to the one Cena put Roman Reigns through, emerging as a better mic worker and getting the win. Post-WrestleMania, the 25-year-old would emerge a bonafide main eventer, having been put over by one of the GOATs.

Step #3: The MITB redemption story

Could Austin Theory become the second WWE Superstar to win the contract in consecutive years?

Austin Theory's Money in the Bank cash in was arguably the worst in WWE history. The embarrassing manner in which he lost the contract is a blemish on his young career that could undermine his credibility as a main eventer if not rectified.

Giving him a second crack at the briefcase could be the right way to rectify the humiliation suffered with his first cash in.

A newly legitimized Theory would be an ominous threat, much different from the boss' favorite star who was handed the contract a year prior. He would then take control of his story, showing his growth by haunting the champion. He could then cash in successfully, completing his coming of age by triumphing at the scene of his greatest failure.

Whether cashing in on Roman Reigns or the man who will dethrone The Tribal Chief, this could be Austin Theory's breakthrough moment. But every breakthrough requires a follow-up to maintain its momentum.

Step #4: The generational feud to define his WWE career

Austin Theory has been hailed as one of the future stars of WWE. However, he's not alone, with the likes of Bron Breakker and Montez Ford also being mentioned in that conversation. After establishing himself as a bonafide main eventer, Theory would be on a collision course with these incredibly popular babyfaces.

A Theory-Breakker feud, in particular, would have the potential to be the next generation's Edge vs. Cena or Rock vs. Austin. A generational feud of this magnitude, if well done, would establish both men as top guys by having them deliver on the biggest stage. In the aftermath, there would be no doubt that the generation of Theory and Breakker was upon us.

Imagine how much magic they could create alongside the likes of The Creed Brothers, Carmelo Hayes, Gunther, Ford, and other potential future world champions! Imagine MJF crossing over from AEW to join them at the pinnacle of WWE.

Do you think Theory is the future face of WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

