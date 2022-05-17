4 SmackDown superstars who could thrive on RAW  

There is no denying that WWE's roster is the most stacked it has ever been. It is loaded with some of the best talents in the wrestling world today. These superstars are spread across the company's two top shows in SmackDown and RAW.

Thanks to the brand split which came into being in 2016, fans can enjoy their favorite superstars exclusively on one show. It also gives them a reason to watch both shows and enjoy them. As the cherry on the cake, it also gives us the annual inter-brand premium live event in Survivor Series, where the best superstars from both shows wage war in the ring.

However, there are some superstars who fans wish were on the other show. There are multiple reasons for this, including potential dream opponents on the other side, storyline possibilities and sometimes even poor booking.

On that note, let's look at four superstars from SmackDown who could do wonders on RAW.

#4. On our list of SmackDown Superstars who would be an excellent fit for RAW: Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura could use a new canvas for his masterpieces

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the best wrestlers in the world today. However, his WWE run has not been exactly as glorious. Bar his amazing tenure in NXT, it's safe to say the Japanese superstar could be doing more in Vince McMahon land.

On SmackDown, it's been much of the same. Nakamura has been floundering since his partner Rick Boogs' injury. A couple of weeks ago, he stepped up to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but WWE surprisingly binned that idea in favor of another match.

A change of scenery would suit The Artist more than most. He could make the jump to RAW and have a whole new set of opponents to face. The possibility of him facing the likes of Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is a very appealing one.

#3. Sami Zayn

For a while, Sami Zayn has also been another superstar who has been spinning his wheels. Over the past few months, he has feuded with Johnny Knoxville, fought Drew McIntyre a couple of times and is currently serving as a lackey to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Zayn could do with a switch to the red brand and employ his manipulative tactics there. He could reunite with his good buddy Kevin Owens and help him expose Ezekiel, team up with the likes of The Miz and enter the tag division or even contest some classics with AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

#2. Ronda Rousey

Rousey on RAW is an exciting possibility

Ronda Rousey forced Charlotte Flair to say the two most embarrassing words in wrestling and won the SmackDown Women's Championship in the process. She is now the face of the blue brand's division, but even she could trade blue for red.

On RAW resides Becky Lynch, someone Rousey has had issues with since her debut in WWE. How we have not gotten a singles match between the two women is beyond us, but WWE could give it to us in the form of the former UFC star venturing to RAW and challenging her rival. She could also do battle with the likes of Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the show.

#1. Roman Reigns

This is a tricky one because Roman Reigns is currently ruling SmackDown with an iron fist, but he also holds RAW's world title. The red brand now finds itself without a world champion, and it doesn't help that Reigns resides on its blue counterpart.

The Tribal Chief expanding his Island of Relevancy to RAW would be a great next step for him. It's safe to say that he has conquered all of SmackDown, and his next goal should be the other show WWE has on offer. The fact that he holds RAW's top championship means he should, at some point, make the switch to the red camp.

Unfortunately, FOX's influence on the blue brand means WWE will be hesitant to make their top star move away from there. However, given how untouchable he has been for the last two years, it's safe to say he will thrive on RAW.

