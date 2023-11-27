4 stars who can crash CM Punk's return on WWE RAW

CM Punk is back in WWE! While that sentence still feels unreal, the former world champion actually did return to World Wrestling Entertainment over the past weekend at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Punk left the Stamford-based promotion back in 2014. Upon returning to wrestling over two years ago, he joined All Elite Wrestling. He was then publicly fired, and many wondered if his career was over. Instead, he made his return to the biggest pro wrestling company in the world.

The Straight Edge Superstar appeared at the end of the event in Chicago. Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes were celebrating their victory over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre inside the WarGames cage when Punk's music hit.

Not much else happened, but fans went nuts over the return of the former world champion. Now that he's set to appear on Monday Night RAW, many are wondering what may happen and what he'll say. Given that this is wrestling, his return party may be crashed. This article will look at who could interrupt the returning hero.

Below are four stars who can crash CM Punk's return on WWE RAW.

#4. Randy Orton could be upset over Survivor Series WarGames

Randy Orton is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He debuted on the main roster back in 2002 and has gone on to win the world title on 14 separate occasions in the 21 years since then, and is a future Hall of Famer.

Unfortunately, The Viper was out of action for a year and a half, but thankfully, he made an epic return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Orton teamed up with the top babyfaces of RAW in what was an epic collision in the structure. However, as soon as the bout ended, Punk's big return took place.

Orton could be the one to crash CM Punk's party as payback for The Straight Edge Superstar doing the same to him at Survivor Series: WarGames. If Orton interrupts Punk's return with an RKO, he will steal the spotlight and, in turn, get revenge for being one-upped in Chicago.

#3. Gunther may stand up to Punk

Gunther is one of WWE's most dominant champions in recent times. He first joined the company through NXT UK. While there, he won the United Kingdom Championship and went on to hold the title for a record 870 days. With the brand now closed, that record will seemingly never be beaten.

Today, The Ring General is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. Just like in his previous title run, Gunther has made history by becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He successfully defended his title against The Miz this Saturday.

Gunther prides himself on being excellent in the ring and standing up for his sport. He may see a talker like CM Punk, always surrounded by controversy, as the opposite of what he respects. Just like The Miz, Punk may have to have respect beaten into him by The Ring General.

#2. Drew McIntyre can't be happy Punk has returned

Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2022

Drew McIntyre is a dominant WWE superstar. He is a multi-time world champion who has managed to headline major Premium Live Events and win most titles he's challenged for within the promotion.

The Scottish Psychopath has recently started a heel turn, slowly morphing into an angry villain. He is frustrated by his place in WWE and believes his lack of recent success is due to everybody else. This bitterness is perfect for a story with Punk.

It was The Straight Edge Superstar's return that upstaged the main event at Survivor Series: WarGames. Drew could both be angry over that and the fact that there's another potential title contender in his path. Punk being interrupted by a Claymore could be money.

#1. Roman Reigns could shockingly appear on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is on the run of a lifetime. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He first won the Universal Championship all the way back in 2020 and has held it ever since. Meanwhile, he won the WWE Championship over a year and a half ago.

While Roman is a dominant champion, he's also a part-timer. He only wrestles occasionally, appearing on television just a tiny bit more regularly than he competes. In fact, he hasn't been seen since Crown Jewel.

However, a significant return could happen on RAW. Despite being a SmackDown star, Roman could show up on the red brand to address the returning CM Punk. The Tribal Chief could warn Punk that the company is his now and to either acknowledge the champion or face his wrath.

