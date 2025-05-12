4 stars who can join Solo Sikoa's Bloodline after Jeff Cobb

WWE Backlash took place this past weekend live from St. Louis, featuring members of the new Bloodline, John Cena, Becky Lynch, and more. The show received a lot of praise online, as most matches either delivered or overdelivered past expectations. With that being said, one match seemed to get more praise than others.

Jacob Fatu defended his prized United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against three top performers in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Samoan Werewolf put on an absolute banger alongside Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest.

However, the match ended in a way nobody saw coming. Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Jeff Cobb showed up and laid out LA Knight, helping Fatu retain. Notably, Jacob seemed clueless and confused regarding his arrival.

Instead of this being a plan by Jacob, it appears that this was Solo Sikoa's doing. This could mean he's looking to regrow the new Bloodline once again. This article will take a look at a handful of stars who could also join this refreshed Bloodline following Jeff Cobb's arrival.

#4. Bronson Reed could officially become a member of the Bloodline when he returns to television

Bronson Reed is one of WWE's most impressive big men. The former NXT North American Champion went on a war path last year, destroying stars such as R-Truth, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman in vicious fashion.

The big man broke his ankle at WWE Survivor Series when he jumped from the top of the WarGames cage. He was part of the new Bloodline's team that night, led by Solo Sikoa.

While Bronson seemed like a hired gun for the big match, he was a perfect fit within the group. When he returns to action, which will hopefully be soon, Aus-Zilla should reunite and be part of this dangerous stable moving forward.

#3. Lance Anoa'i is already part of WWE

Lance Anoa'i has been wrestling for quite some time, even if many WWE fans may not be familiar with him. At just 33 years old, he has around a decade and a half of in-ring experience.

Anoa'i spent time in Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and other indie promotions, but signed with WWE last year. Due to an injury, he never actually debuted on NXT television despite being part of the Performance Center.

However, there is a chance that Lance could skip NXT altogether and debut as part of this updated and refreshed version of the new Bloodline. Jeff Cobb, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Lance Anoa'i would be a dangerous combination of the group if they were to stay on the same page.

#2. Hikuleo could join the group while awaiting his brothers' returns

Hikuleo is one of the most intimidating active wrestlers today. He was one of the biggest men in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he held tag team gold on three separate occasions and singles gold once.

It would make sense for the big man to join Solo Sikoa's refreshed version of the Bloodline. Much like Lance Anoa'i, he is rumored to be in the WWE system through the Performance Center. Beyond that, he has family ties to the stable.

No, he isn't part of the Anoa'i family. Instead, Hikuleo is the younger, but much larger brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. As both men hope to return from their injuries, it would only make sense for Solo to introduce another family member into the fold.

#1. Rikishi could return to WWE and become their Wiseman

Rikishi is a legend. He is a former tag team champion and Intercontinental Champion who truly rose to prominence during The Attitude Era. His success eventually led him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While his impact on the industry as a pro wrestler was certainly notable, Rikishi's biggest influence might actually be his children: Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

For a brief period, Solo Sikoa had Paul Heyman as his Wiseman. However, once Heyman was out of the picture, Solo's career began to regress. It is clear that the former NXT North American Champion needs help.

That help can come from his father. Rikishi could become The Wiseman of this updated Bloodline. This way he can lead family, both by blood and otherwise, while offering his decades of wrestling expertise in the process.

