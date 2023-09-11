Former world champion, Hall of Famer to make surprise return? - 4 stars who could crash Gunther's historic celebration on WWE RAW

Gunther is one of WWE's greatest performers. The big man is a master at encompassing his character perfectly. He also puts on fantastic matches. Beyond his skill level, he also recently made history.

As of this past week, The Ring General became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. The belt was first introduced all the way back in 1979, meaning he has outlasted every star to hold the coveted belt over a 40-year period.

As a result of his incredible feat, Gunther and Imperium will hold a special celebration of some kind on Monday Night RAW. This could presumably feature a speech and maybe even pyro or confetti. Exact details are still limited, but the concept is to honor Gunther's historic record.

This is World Wrestling Entertainment, however. That means something will likely happen to disrupt the planned celebration. This article will take a look at a handful of stars who could potentially interrupt The Ring General's big moment.

Below are four stars who could crash Gunther's historic celebration on WWE RAW.

#4. Sheamus called attention to the segment on social media

Sheamus in Europe

Sheamus is one of the best in-ring competitors in WWE. He also has a long history with Gunther. Imperium and The Brawling Brutes frequently battled last summer and fall, with The Celtic Warrior nearly winning the Intercontinental Title a few times.

While Sheamus is a member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster, he did acknowledge the upcoming segment on social media. He revealed that he didn't receive an invite for the ceremony.

The Celtic Warrior even bringing attention to it is interesting. He also still regularly takes shots at Gunther online. He may show up to the red brand despite being part of SmackDown just to ruin The Ring General's big moment. Sheamus still wants that title, after all.

#3. Ilja Dragunov could return to fight his long-time rival

Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is one of WWE's most intense superstars. The former United Kingdom Champion is currently one of the top stars on the white & gold brand, but many hope to see him brought up to RAW or SmackDown soon.

Despite currently being on NXT, The Mad Dragon is very familiar with Gunther. The two have a brutal rivalry in NXT UK. In fact, Ilja was the first person in WWE to defeat The Ring General.

Given that Dragunov ended Gunther's last record-breaking title reign, it would be logical that he wants to do it once again. Could Ilja show up on Monday Night RAW and make it clear that he wants the gold? It would certainly be exciting if it happened.

#2. Chad Gable made it clear that he isn't through with The Ring General

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable has been Gunther's most recent challenger on WWE television. The two have gone to war a handful of times in the past month or so, with their biggest and most spectacular bout taking place in the main event of RAW last week.

Master Gable put on an extraordinary match with his family in the audience, but sadly, he fell short. Ultimately, he lost to Gunther, allowing The Ring General to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

However, the Olympian isn't done. He has sworn revenge on the powerful Austrian, especially as Gunther made Gable's children cry. Coming out to crash the big man's celebration could be the spark that ignites one more match between the two.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man could confront Gunther

Expand Tweet

The Honky Tonk Man is one of WWE's most iconic characters. While most fans wouldn't confuse him for a technical wizard, Honky always delivered when it came to getting the audience riled up. Fans hated him.

Arguably, his biggest claim to fame for two and a half decades was being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He held that position from 1988 until last week. Gunther was the man to beat it.

A hilarious moment could see the Hall of Famer interrupt Gunther's celebration. He could talk down to The Ring General and ultimately pay for it with a vicious chop. Either that or a babyface could save the Hall of Famer before the powerful Austrian champion crushes him.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.