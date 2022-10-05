4 stars who could have faced Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2022

Roman Reigns will not participate in this year's Extreme Rules premium live event.

Despite Reigns' absence, Extreme Rules is shaping up to become a top-tier event. The match card is fantastic, and there is plenty to get excited about. However, one can't help but feel that it would have been an all-timer had The Tribal Chief also been booked on the card.

The lack of viable challengers and storylines for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion meant there was virtually no chance of him appearing on the show. However, it hasn't stopped us from imagining scenarios, and we will look at four WWE Superstars who could have faced Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

#4 On our list of WWE Superstars who could have faced Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules: Finn Balor

Finn Balor has been on a tear leading The Judgment Day to victories. He had ample momentum on his side and looked to have dispatched Edge and Rey Mysterio. However, WWE insists on re-running that feud every week, which is a shame considering he could have faced Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

A heel Balor taking on Reigns with great backup to nullify The Bloodline is a money match. It would have been a solid bout with some spectacular shenanigans. Given the history between The Tribal Chief and The Extraordinary Man, there will be no shortage of callbacks.

#3 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has a longstanding rivalry with Roman Reigns. We are surprised that his attempt to liberate Sami Zayn from The Bloodline hasn't angered the latter. Throw that Owens doesn't have a match at Extreme Rules, and you start to wish WWE had booked the two men to fight.

KO called himself a Prizefighter a couple of weeks ago, but he is yet to fight for any title. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is the greatest prize in WWE land, and that is what a man of his talent should gun for.

#2 Bobby Lashley

The way WWE has booked Bobby Lashley's United States Championship run, you'd swear he is holding a world title. He has been incredibly dominant as champion and has been beating top challengers.

However, Lashley is another who finds himself without a match at Extreme Rules. He should have called his shot against Roman Reigns for a mega-matchup. The All Mighty is 1-1 against The Head of the Table in singles competition. A tiebreaker at Extreme Rules would have torn the house down.

#1 Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins has been trying to get back into the world title picture for months now. His DQ win over Roman Reigns at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event hints that he has some unfinished business with his Shield brother. He could have been booked to fight the champion at Extreme Rules.

While Rollins' feud with Matt Riddle is excellent, WWE could have had him lose to Reigns, thanks to The Original Bro. This would have continued their feud and given The Tribal Chief a much-needed win against The Visionary. Hopefully, this matchup will happen somewhere shortly.

