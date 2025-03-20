4 Stars who should leave WWE after WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is upon us, and many of the company's top stars are still without a notable rivalry heading into the show. WWE has prided itself in building the top PLEs for its fans over the years.

WrestleMania is the biggest wrestling event of the year, and many stars patiently wait every year to get some big matches on The Show of Shows.

This year, many big names seem to be heading nowhere with WrestleMania on the horizon. Others could do better outside the company as they seem to miss out on big opportunities.

With that in mind, check out the four stars who should leave WWE after WrestleMania 41.

#4. Chad Gable has been working hard on WWE RAW

Not many WWE Superstars are as smooth and gifted as Chad Gable. The American Made leader has a great fan following that wants to see him become a singles champion someday.

Despite top rivalries against Gunther and Sami Zayn, he has failed to advance and win a singles championship in the company. He has been heavily featured on RAW, but one can say that the company is wasting his potential.

Gable could do better in a rival company like TNA or NJPW that pays its dues to top performers. If he leaves WWE after WrestleMania for better opportunities, he could have a good run in another promotion.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura seems to always fall behind

Most fans have now shut out their dream of seeing Shinsuke Nakamura win a world title in the company. The Artist started well in WWE and had a great NXT run, followed by a good move to the main roster.

Over the past few years, he has been watered down to being a mid-carder who has been used as an enhancement talent way too many times. His recent United States Championship run left much to be desired and only helped LA Knight increase his title reigns.

Nakamura could move to another company after WrestleMania 41 to get a better run heading into his retirement. He could go back to Japan or join TNA, where a world title run could do him a lot of good.

#2. AJ Styles has failed to get another world title run

The Phenomenal One had phenomenal runs with the WWE Championship around his waist in 2016 and 2017. Surprisingly, he hasn’t gotten another run with the top title in nearly seven years.

AJ Styles is another top star who has been reduced to the mid-card. He has been used to elevate current world champions and has also been involved in storylines that haven’t gone anywhere.

Recent injuries have hampered his plans on the main roster, but it’s clear that WWE doesn’t seem to be preparing him for another top title run. That could see him leave after WrestleMania 41 to go back to TNA for a final run.

Fans could see him with a world title in TNA and hang up his boots in the company that made him The Phenomenal One. AJ Styles should chase some better opportunities before his retirement.

#1. Austin Theory's stocks have fallen

Once seen as Vince McMahon’s golden boy, Austin Theory is a top star who is missing out on some big matches. He had a remarkable run with the United States Championship and even scored a WrestleMania win over John Cena a couple of years ago.

Theory has been struggling under Triple H and has been reduced to being an enhancement talent in WWE. Alongside Grayson Waller, Austin Theory has suffered many big defeats, even in NXT.

The latest edition of RAW saw him take a surprising loss to Jey Uso in under a minute. The video of the match has amassed a great number of dislikes from fans who aren’t ready to see the former United States Champion get buried by The Yeet Master.

Austin Theory could leave the company after WrestleMania to join AEW or another rival company where he could get better chances. He has the potential to become a good heel mid-card champion again.

