Potential reason why Austin Theory lost in 10 seconds on WWE RAW; John Cena involved? (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 19, 2025 08:38 GMT
Austin Theory lost to Jey Uso within 19 seconds on WWE RAW (Image via WWE.com).
John Cena and Austin Theory worked WWE RAW this week in Brussels. The Cenation Leader kicked off the show with a scathing promo. Theory, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Jey Uso.

During the latest episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes addressed John Cena's potential involvement in Austin Theory's match being cut short on WWE RAW.

"This match was spaced out for 11 minutes last night... I don't know if Cena drawing out the opening of the show affected it. I know it affected other things on the show, save for this match. But I can tell you that it was spaced out for 11 minutes." [From 17:42 onwards]
For those unaware, Theory lost to Jey in 10 seconds. The former United States Champion reacted to the shocking defeat on social media. The loss came just a week after Jey defeated Theory's tag team partner, Grayson Waller, in a singles competition on the red brand.

A-Town Down Under has been experiencing a bit of turmoil since dropping their WWE Tag Team Championship. Both went after Oba Femi's NXT Championship at Vengeance Day 2025 but failed to dethrone the champ. It remains to be seen what's next for Austin Theory in the aftermath of his squash on RAW.

