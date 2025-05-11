4 Stars Solo Sikoa could recruit to the Bloodline after WWE Backlash

At WWE Backlash, Solo Sikoa brought Jeff Cobb to the Stamford-based promotion as part of the new Bloodline. This happened during the Fatal Four-Way match where Jacob Fatu defended his United States Championship.

The contest ended with Sikoa and Cobb showing up, leading to the Samoan Werewolf retaining the gold. After the match, Fatu was surprised by Sikoa's act and decided to walk past them at the ringside.

In this article, we will discuss four WWE stars Solo Sikoa could recruit to The Bloodline following Backlash 2025.

#4. Solo might bring Hikuleo to the main roster

Solo Sikoa might recruit Hikuleo to the Bloodline after the recent inclusion of Jeff Cobb. The former NJPW Strong Champion has reportedly been part of the company but is yet to make his official debut. There were also rumours about Hikuleo making his debut in NXT first.

Meanwhile, after Jeff Cobb's direct entry into the main roster, there is a chance that WWE may prefer to bring Hikuleo straight to SmackDown. Solo Sikoa could pounce on this and bring Hikuleo in the fray as well, who knows may be to even replace Fatu.

#3. Zilla Fatu could be a choice

Zilla Fatu is another name who could be part of the Solo Sikoa faction in the near future. As of writing, Zilla is competing in the Reality of Wrestling and making appearances in indie promotions.

The chances of the 25-year-old star joining The Bloodline anytime sooner are unlikely. However, Triple H could bring drastic change if he convinces Zilla to make a WWE debut.

#2. Journey Fatu

Journey Fatu has been part of independent promotions and making waves among the audience. For those unaware, Journey is the younger brother of Jacob Fatu. Bringing him in makes sense if Solo Sikoa wants to keep Jacob in the new Bloodline.

As The Samoan Werewolf walked away after his match at Backlash, Solo might bring Journey in as the newest member to gain the US Champion's faith.

#1. Lance Anoa’i might join the Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Lance Anoa'i made an appearance in WWE during the Big Dog days of Roman Reigns and was engaged in a feud with Shane McMahon. Reigns saved Lance on the May 27, 2019, episode of RAW.

Since then, the 33-year-old star has improved himself a lot, and it's possible that he could be part of the new Bloodline following Backlash 2025.

The star is anyway, a part of NXT, and was signed in the 2025 class of WWE ID and is also part of the Evolve roster. Bringing him directly to the Bloodline could be a master move for Sikoa.

