4 stipulations for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam is rapidly approaching. The two-night premium live event will take place on Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd. This will be the first time SummerSlam has ever been a two-night event.There are several major matches confirmed for the show. IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Naomi will clash in a Triple Threat Match, and CM Punk will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.Arguably, the biggest match of the event will be John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes. The two stars are set to collide in a WrestleMania rematch. At that first event, Cody lost his world title to the now 17-time world champion. Of course, it was under dubious means.Given how intense the issues have been between them and the stakes needing to be upped for a rematch, there is a chance this new bout has a stipulation attached to it. This article will take a look at four possible stipulations for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of The Summer.Below are four stipulations for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025.#4. The two could have a No Disqualification MatchA No Disqualification Match is one of the more interesting gimmick bouts in wrestling. The rules are as the name implies: there are no disqualifications. This means low blows, weapons, and interference are all legal. Typically, there are no count-outs either.This bout is used quite regularly in WWE. Sometimes the bout is called a Hardcore Match or a No Holds Barred Match. At times, it is even referred to as a Street Fight. Ultimately, these are all the same basic match type, just with a different name.Given that John Cena often uses a title belt as a weapon or utilizes the low blow as a move, this would certainly benefit the Undisputed WWE Champion. At the same time, it could also allow Cody to fight fire with fire.#3. They could have an I Quit Match at WWE SummerSlamAn I Quit Match is a step up from a No Disqualification Match. Not only does this WWE gimmick match have no DQs or count-outs, but pins don't matter. Instead, the only way to lose is by uttering the words &quot;I quit.&quot;Sometimes, an I Quit Match can have a bigger impact than just winning or losing. The bout can sometimes have a Loser Leaves Town stipulation. This means a wrestler who quits doesn't just lose the match, but quits the company.This would be a fascinating stipulation for Cena vs. Rhodes. John is supposed to retire in December, but what if he has to walk away months sooner? Alternatively, what happens if Cody Rhodes fails again and has to leave the company, or at least SmackDown?#2. There could be a special guest referee at WWE SummerSlamA Special Guest Referee Match is one of the most entertaining match types in pro wrestling. The specialty match features somebody, typically a WWE star, filling in as the official for the match.The most recent example of a special guest referee was at WWE Evolution. Bianca Belair, who returned to television after many weeks, was the special referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi. This added a lot of intrigue to the match, too. Now, somebody could fill that role for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena II.For example, Stone Cold Steve Austin could return as the guest referee. This wouldn't make much sense from a story perspective, but The Texas Rattlesnake could prevent interference. Perhaps more importantly, he'd help sell tickets for the PLE.#1. A Final Boss Rules Match could be how their big rematch is decidedA forgotten element in the John Cena-Cody Rhodes rivalry is The Rock. The Final Boss had initially offered for The American Nightmare to sell his soul to the TKO Board of Directors member. Cody Rhodes rejected this offer at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto.Immediately afterwards, John Cena shocked the world. He turned heel for the first time in decades and laid out Cody before aligning himself with The Final Boss. Unfortunately, The Rock hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since then. Still, he could influence the upcoming SummerSlam match via a new stipulation.The Final Boss Rules Match could be a standard No Disqualification Match, but it could also have a unique twist. To truly stack the odds against Cody, the biased rules could see Cody capable of being disqualified, but not John Cena. This could mean Cena can cheat all he wants, but Rhodes can't fight fire with fire.