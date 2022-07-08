4 superstars that could confront Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

As announced by WWE, Roman Reigns will return to Friday Night SmackDown this week. The Tribal Chief last appeared on WWE television two weeks ago, where he successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle.

The Head of the Table currently has a lot of issues that he needs to address. In his recent absence, multiple superstars have emerged as viable contenders for Reigns' throne. With the return of Brock Lesnar, The Bloodline's chief now has another superstar gunning for his championship.

The chances of Reigns' return to the blue brand getting interrupted by some unwanted foes seem pretty high. In this article, let's look at four superstars that could confront Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Drew McIntyre could confront The Tribal Chief

RomanSamuels @1RomanSamuels



or Drew McIntyre If this is the main event of Clash at The Castle, who would win? 🤔 #RomanReigns or Drew McIntyre If this is the main event of Clash at The Castle, who would win? 🤔#RomanReigns or Drew McIntyre https://t.co/IS7CuJF5r6

Drew McIntyre has been chasing Roman Reigns since arriving on SmackDown in October 2021. Unfortunately, The Scottish Warrior hasn't been able to get his hands on The Head of the Table so far.

While the two men squared off in a tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash, they are yet to have a one-on-one bout in 2022. After his defeat in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, McIntyre could look to demand a title shot directly from The Head of the Table.

Reigns already has a massive target on his back in the form of The Beast. A tense confrontation with The Scottish Warrior on SmackDown will unsettle him even more.

#3. Brock Lesnar might look to brutalize Roman Reigns

Two weeks ago, Brock Lesnar sent a message to Roman Reigns by running through The Bloodline. He laid down Reigns with an earth-shattering F5 before turning his attention to The Usos.

Although he is not advertised for the show, we might see Lesnar re-emerge on the blue brand to meet the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Since Reigns will only be available for a few dates before SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar's appearance will add some much-needed heat to the rivalry.

It would be intriguing to see how The Tribal Chief handles The Conqueror this time after being outsmarted by him during their last encounter.

#2. Theory might tease a Money in the Bank cash-in

Theory @_Theory1 MR. MONEY IN THE BANK MR. MONEY IN THE BANK 💰MR. MONEY IN THE BANK💰 https://t.co/jJiPi4MRZC

Following his victory at Money in the Bank, Theory now faces the gigantic task of successfully cashing in his MITB contract. On this week's RAW, the 24-year-old hinted at jumping on Roman Reigns when he's the most vulnerable after his match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

To make things more interesting, WWE might have Theory appear on WWE SmackDown this week. It would be similar to how Big E mocked Paul Heyman last year by making it look like he was going to cash in his contract on The Tribal Chief.

The Unproven One might bring Vince McMahon along with him to prevent a possible assault at the hands of The Bloodline.

#1. Seth Rollins might challenge his former Shield buddy

(XShadowOrtonX1) (Head of The Table) @collazo_nick This is a moment I remember very well and to be honest no moment can’t top this one when Seth Rollins cashed in his money in the bank contract during the main event of wrestlemania (31) back in (2015) when he pinned Roman Reigns to win the wwe world heavyweight championship This is a moment I remember very well and to be honest no moment can’t top this one when Seth Rollins cashed in his money in the bank contract during the main event of wrestlemania (31) back in (2015) when he pinned Roman Reigns to win the wwe world heavyweight championship https://t.co/yqNs5zu0AX

Seth Rollins had a brilliant plan in mind to repeat the iconic "Heist of the Century" by becoming Mr. Money in the Bank. Sadly, his desires can no longer materialize due to him coming up short in the Men's MITB ladder match.

But what if The Visionary found another way to relive the greatest moment of his career?

Since fans are not too hyped for another Reigns vs. Lesnar contest, WWE might pull off a swerve by throwing Seth Rollins into the mix.

The Architect might arrive on SmackDown on Friday to demand his inclusion in the SummerSlam main event. He could bring up his match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, where the latter lost by disqualification.

Rollins being added to the ongoing rivalry between Reigns and Lesnar will get the audience excited for SummerSlam while also making things unpredictable.

