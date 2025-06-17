4 Superstars who could interfere in John Cena vs. R-Truth on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown on Friday featured more appearances from R-Truth. In fact, the show featured appearances from R-Truth's alter ego Ron Killings, which was arguably even more interesting.

Almost a week after his shocking return at Money in the Bank, where Truth attacked John Cena, he replicated that incident twice. First, he jumped over the World Champion while Cena was on stage. Later in the night, he attacked The Cenation Leader in the ring.

An incensed Nick Aldis talked to Truth, which ultimately led to a major match being set up. Ron Killings, aka R-Truth, will face John Cena one-on-one on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

While the match is interesting, the chaotic landscape of World Wrestling Entertainment likely means that this bout won't conclude decisively. Instead, there will likely be some kind of interference. This article will take a look at a handful of stars who could end up interfering in the bout.

Below are four superstars who could interfere in John Cena vs. R-Truth on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Logan Paul could try to help John Cena on WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul is one of the most controversial figures in the entertainment industry. In WWE, he is surprisingly good at pro wrestling. In fact, the social media megastar even once held the coveted United States Championship.

The Maverick was most recently seen at WWE Money in the Bank, where he teamed up with John Cena to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Logan and John ultimately lost, albeit thanks in large part to R-Truth's interference.

Given that Logan is united with Cena, his interference on Friday just makes sense. This is especially true if he harbors resentment over Ron Killings' interference. It would likely be sweet revenge to knock Truth out.

#3. LA Knight had a tense confrontation with John Cena

LA Knight is a very popular star currently signed to the WWE Friday Night SmackDown brand. He is a two-time United States Champion and is still seeking to capture his first-ever world title in the company. Fans seem to eagerly want to see Knight achieve this goal as well.

The Megastar has been quite busy lately. He has been dealing with issues involving Aleister Black and Seth Rollins' new stable. As if that wasn't enough, the former WWE United States Champion even confronted John Cena on SmackDown with a scathing promo.

Given their confrontation on SmackDown, interference from Knight feels possible. Not only that, but he has made it a trend lately. Knight has cost Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed big-time matches. It wouldn’t be surprising to see The Megastar do the same to John Cena.

#2. Jimmy Uso and John Cena went face-to-face backstage

Jimmy Uso is one of the best tag team wrestlers in WWE history. Alongside Jey, The Usos have held the gold numerous times and are future Hall of Famers. He also gained a lot of attention thanks to his time in The Bloodline.

Uso is another star who has been quite busy lately. He has once again found himself caught up in family drama, having had routine confrontations with Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and even Jacob Fatu. The WWE star also might have a lot of interest in the R-Truth vs. John Cena match on SmackDown.

Not only did John Cena and Jimmy Uso have a tense confrontation backstage on SmackDown, but Uso and R-Truth are friends. Whether to help his friend or to hurt John Cena, there is a very real chance that Jimmy could show up and greet John Cena with a Superkick behind the referee's back.

#1. The rivalry between John Cena and Cody Rhodes isn't over yet

Cody Rhodes is the top babyface in WWE today. Realistically, he has probably been that way ever since returning to the company in 2022. He even infamously defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, thus ending The Bloodline's reign over the company.

The story between John Cena and Cody Rhodes is deeply personal. Cena sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber and turned heel on Cody. From there, The Face That Runs The Place dethroned Cody for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cody is an ally of Truth and an enemy of Cena, so interference on Friday feels inevitable. . Plus, it would reinforce that he still wants the World Title that John and hip-hop artist Travis Scott wrongfully took from The American Nightmare just two months ago at WrestleMania 41.

