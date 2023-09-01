4 Superstars who quietly re-signed with WWE under Triple H - Wrestler who quit due to Vince McMahon, current champion

WWE has had quite an exciting 13 months or so. After several allegations of wrongdoing reported about Vince McMahon, the long-time leader of the company retired last summer. This led to a new era for the juggernaut promotion.

Triple H ultimately took over the creative direction of the company. While Vince did eventually return, The Game changed a lot about World Wrestling Entertainment. One of the best aspects of his regime has been hiring and re-hiring stars to help make the roster feel more full and fresh.

Unfortunately, ever since McMahon returned with the intent to sell the promotion to Endeavor, there has been a hiring freeze. The company has managed to occasionally hire somebody, but it has been a rare occurrence since the beginning of this year.

Interestingly, a handful of stars were signed ahead of time without much fanfare. Some have debuted, some ultimately quit before returning, and some are seemingly on their way back to TV. This article will take a look at a handful of superstars who quietly re-signed under Triple H.

Below are four superstars who quietly re-signed with WWE under Triple H.

#4. Rezar & #3. Akam, The Authors of Pain have allegedly signed with WWE

The Authors of Pain is a tag team that first formed within the confines of WWE. The members of the crew are Akam and Rezar, although they were notably managed by Paul Ellering and later Drake Maverick.

The pair first teamed up in 2016 and dominated NXT. They were later brought up to the main roster, where they held the RAW Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, the duo was released in 2020, allegedly due to budget cuts, which was an excuse given often during the COVID-19 pandemic despite the company taking in record profits.

According to Fightful Select, the pair may have quietly re-signed since before Vince McMahon returned this year. While they are yet to return to television, there is speculation that Akam and Rezar could be NXT-bound in the near future. For now, fans will have to wait and find out what their future holds.

#2. Chelsea Green was quietly signed prior to her return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble

Chelsea Green is a talented pro wrestler currently on WWE RAW. She first worked for the company on a full-time basis from 2018 until 2021. Like many others, she was released during the pandemic. Thankfully, she was eventually re-signed.

Triple H brought back Green at some point in late 2022, but her official return came at the 2023 Royal Rumble. There had been rumors of her comeback to WWE since around November 2022, although nothing was ever officially confirmed.

Interestingly, Chelsea was adamant that she didn't want to go to AEW and instead had tunnel vision of returning to the biggest company in the world.

The decision for her and the promotion to work together again has paid off. Green has become an extremely entertaining heel character who receives a lot of praise for her dedication to character work by fans and insiders alike. She has even won the Women's Tag Team Titles.

#1. Eric Young was signed but never returned to television

Eric Young on NXT

Eric Young is a veteran of the wrestling industry. He first began his career back in 1998. He rose to fame in TNA Wrestling, which later became IMPACT Wrestling. Young eventually signed with WWE in 2016.

He and the rest of his Sanity stablemates were a big part of NXT, but their main roster run was much less successful. He was released by WWE in 2020 and openly spoke about how Vince McMahon failed by not utilizing him correctly.

In November 2022, Eric quietly re-signed with WWE thanks to Triple H leading the promotion. Seemingly, he was set to be part of a Bray Wyatt-led stable. Unfortunately, Vince returned to the promotion, which then caused Young to quit. He has since returned to IMPACT.