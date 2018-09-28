Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Superstars Undertaker Should Put Over Before Retiring

Harsh Agrawal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
771   //    28 Sep 2018, 19:11 IST

Enter
The Deadman

Undertaker is the biggest creation of WWE, and even now his legacy is unparalleled. He is arguably the most popular wrestler in the entire world. He can sell the entire arena just by making his famous entrance.

It is an honor to be sharing the ring with the Undertaker, and defeating him is as big as winning a heavyweight title, which not many on current roster have achieved.

Taker is well into his fifties now, and shifted to a part-time role in 2011 and now mostly appears to wrestle in big pay-per-views. It seems like he will finally hang up his boots in a couple of years.

Though he is way past his prime, it is still seen as a big achievement defeating him in the world of wrestling. WWE can still book him to lose a match to give any wrestler a big push.

Let's look at wrestlers who should be put over Undertaker to give them a big push. The wrestlers mentioned in the list have huge potential be big stars, but are nowhere near that stardom. Before reading further, remember that this is just an opinion and it can differ from person to person.

4. Drew McIntyre

Enter
Drew McIntyre

Undoubtedly, Drew McIntyre is the next big thing in WWE. He has everything that Vince looks in their top stars. He has a muscular, well-built body and great wrestling moves. From all the NXT call-ups this year, he is the only one who is having a good run in the main roster. Even when he was in the NXT, he showed everybody that he has the potential of being the top star with his NXT Championship run.

Right now, he is the Raw Tag Team champion alongside Dolph Ziggler. But he can definitely do better. A win against The Undertaker can put him directly on the road to stardom. He is a natural heel who can do so much with his psychopath character, which at the moment seems two-dimensional.

