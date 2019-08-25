4 Superstars who beat Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock

Two of the best ever

One of the main reasons why WWE beat WCW in the Monday Night Wars was because they had two of the biggest stars of all time on their side. Arguably the two most popular Superstars of all time, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were both main event stars at the same time. It is unlikely that any wrestling company will be so lucky to have that kind of star power ever again.

Steve Austin first became WWE Champion at WrestleMania 14 when he defeated Shawn Michaels in the main event. He was the biggest star in the history of the company until he retired at WrestleMania 19 after losing to The Rock.

The Rock first became WWE Champion at Survivor Series 1998, where he beat Mankind after turning heel and siding with the McMahons. He was a huge star until he left in 2004. He has, however, come back a few times and even became the WWE Champion in 2013. After leaving wrestling, he has gone on to become one of the most popular actors in the world.

Both men did amazing things in their careers but they have also lost to several Superstars along the way. These are 4 Superstars who beat The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

#4 The Undertaker

The Deadman

Beating The Undertaker is an accomplishment in and of itself. So it probably won't shock you too much that he has beaten both Austin and Rock.

The Undertaker actually defeated Austin for the WWE Championship at Over The Edge 1999 (the show where Owen Hart passed away). Austin had won the title from The Rock at WrestleMania 15 but Undertaker cut short his reign in just 56 days. Taker had help from heel referee Shane McMahon who did a fast count to end the match. It may not have been a clean win, but he beat Austin for the WWE Championship and that is a massive win.

Taker faced The Rock many times and even defeated him on Raw of all places. On the September 18, 2000, Taker pinned Rock after delivering The Last Ride. This was when he was in his American Badass gimmick. The Rock didn't lose often on Raw, but he did to Taker.

