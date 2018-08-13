4 feuds for Kevin Owens if he is going to win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.76K // 13 Aug 2018, 00:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg And Owens

The Universal Championship is the top prize of the Raw brand. Whereas in the SmackDown Live we have the WWE Championship.

Brock Lesnar is currently holding the Universal Title and he is going to defend it against Roman Reigns at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. Fans are very curious to see the result of this upcoming match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

There are rumors suggesting that Roman will become the new Universal Champion at SummerSlam but we can't forget that there is another match confirmed for the PPV where Braun Strowman will defend his Money In The Bank contract against Kevin Owens.

Let's assume that Kevin Owens somehow beats Strowman and ends up cashing in his MITB briefcase on that night to become the first ever two time Universal Champion. Now he is a full-time wrestler, and he will defend the title on a weekly basis.

He can catch the attention on WWE Universe if the company decides to involve him in a feud. In this article, we are going to take a look at four feuds for Kevin Owens if he is going to win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

#4 Finn Balor

He never lost the title

There was a time when Finn Balor was the top star of Monday Night Raw. He gained popularity in the independent circuit and later joined New Japan Pro Wrestling where he became more popular. He is also a former leader of the famous faction 'Bullet Club'.

He joined NXT in 2014 and in one year he became the NXT champion and held the belt for 296 days.

Later in 2016, WWE announced that six Superstars from NXT will get drafted to the main roster.

Balor was one of them and he was drafted on Raw where within a month, he became the first-ever Universal Champion of the WWE when he defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. But he got injured during the match and for that reason, WWE forced him to relinquish his title the next night on Raw. Since then, he never received the re-match for the title he never lost.

Why this match can happen: In recent times he proved himself that he is capable of holding the top prize of the Raw brand. Recently, Kurt Angle also said that he will get a title opportunity soon. If he is going to win the title soon then he should bring his 'Demon King' avatar back.

1 / 4 NEXT