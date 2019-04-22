4 Superstars who could form a heel stable under Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon could be the leader-cum-manager of the group.

The Shield, arguably one of the most dominant stables in the history of WWE, was in action last night probably for the last time ever. And with Ambrose leaving WWE very soon, the stable is expected to dissolve.

Stables and groups have played a vital role in the landscape of WWE. It would not be wrong to say that they have been quite synonymous to the product. Be it The Shield, the legendary Evolution, the quirky New Day, each and every group has been a definitive part of WWE.

However, with The Shield getting dissolved, there is not any high profile stable left on any of the WWE rosters. Nonetheless, WWE may not find a better time or opportunity than they have right now.

Yes, given Roman Reigns laid hands on the boss, Vince McMahon, WWE has been advertising that the Big Dog will have to face severe consequences on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live.

Thus, it serves Vince McMahon a perfect opportunity to introduce a heel stable on the upcoming Tuesday night, under his guidance and leadership. The stable could then feud with Roman Reigns and even take care of Vince's dirty work each Tuesday night.

It would make a few superstars relevant again, and it would certainly spice things up a bit.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 4 superstars who could form a heel stable under the guidance of Vince McMahon.

#4 Cesaro

Cesaro could be a vital cog of the faction

Cesaro is undoubtedly one of the most underrated superstars on the current WWE roster. While fans have been speculating a major push for him for quite some time now, the time might finally have come for Cesaro, given the fact that Sheamus has picked up an injury.

Yes, The Celtic Warrior who's one half of the Bar has reportedly been injured and did not even feature on the recent episode of SmackDown Live. Thus, it seems that Cesaro is not that far away from a singles push. However, given the lack of momentum behind his back, I am afraid it may prove to be a failed attempt.

Thus, in order to build him for that push, Cesaro's inclusion in this heel faction seems totally possible. Cesaro's inclusion could not only do wonders to both his career and character but he could learn a lot under the guidance of one of the best heels in the history of WWE, Vince McMahon.

