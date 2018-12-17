×
4 Superstars who could return or debut on RAW after TLC

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.29K   //    17 Dec 2018, 10:34 IST

Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon
WWE's TLC PPV, the final PPV of 2018 in the WWE, threw up a few surprises, including two title changes, which could kick off various storylines.

Dean Ambrose defeated Seth Rollins and became the Intercontinental champion for the third time in his WWE career, while Asuka won her first title on the main roster as she became the SmackDown Women's champion, defeating Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, thanks to a little help from RAW Women's champion Ronda Rousey.

Rousey, meanwhile, defeated Nia Jax via submission earlier int he night, and will most likely begin a new feud on RAW soon.

Braun Strowman got a little help from other RAW Superstars to defeat Baron Corbin, who is no longer the RAW General Manager, while The Monster Among Men gets a shot at Brock Lesnar's Universal title at Royal Rumble, next month.

It was announced earlier this week that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, would make an appearance on the RAW after TLC and "shake things up" on the red brand, as ratings and viewership has dipped significantly.

Here, we take a look at 4 Superstars who could return or debut on RAW after TLC.

#4 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle

Well, yes, Kurt Angle returned at TLC, but he hasn't been seen on RAW since he was decimated by Drew McIntyre. Angle wasn't fired as GM of RAW but was sent on vacation by Stephanie McMahon.

Baron Corbin lost to Braun Strowman at TLC, after Angle along with Apollo Crews, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Finn Balor, and Heath Slater attacked Corbin, after which Strowman got the pin to win the match.

The Olympic champion could maybe be reinstated as the GM of RAW by Vince McMahon to bring back fans to the show, or could we maybe see Angle return as a full-time in-ring performer? Angle hasn't retired yet or lost his appetite for wrestling so there is a possibility of it happening.

