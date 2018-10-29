4 WWE Superstars who could take Roman Reigns' spot at WrestleMania 35

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 516 // 29 Oct 2018, 18:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Reigns stepping away from the ring to battle Leukemia for the second time

On the October 22 edition of RAW, Roman Reigns bravely announced to the world that his Leukemia had returned for the second time and that he would be stepping away from the WWE to focus on his battle against the illness.

Roman Reigns has been the WWE's top dog for the majority of the past four years, and he has headlined WrestleMania for four consecutive years.

Just days before Reigns' sad announcement, reports suggested that Reign's opponent in the main event had yet to be decided, but Reigns will obviously miss the event now as he focuses on his much more important battle.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This has opened up the opportunity for another wrestler to headline, so here are four wrestlers who may be the headlining act during next April's main event at the MetLife Stadium.

#4 Ronda Rousey

Rousey has made a fast start to life in the WWE

With the conclusion of first ever women's Evolution PPV, the WWE have made huge strides in creating a much more prominent and credible women's division. WrestleMania does, however, remain the biggest wrestling event in the world, and it would be a huge statement of intent to let two female wrestlers headline it.

Some reports have suggested that the WWE is considering Ronda Rousey in the main event, a move that would make sense due to her history of drawing PPV buys while in the UFC. If Rousey does take part in the main event then perhaps we will see her face Charlotte, and this would be a match-up that would surely prove that the women's revolution has been a resounding success.

#3 AJ Styles

Styles made his name with TNA

For a long time, it looked as though AJ Styles would never set foot in a WWE ring. The Phenomenal One of course finally debuted with the company in 2016, and he has wasted no time in rising to be one of the best wrestlers in the WWE.

He is currently enjoying a lengthy run as the WWE Champion, and if the 41-year-old retains his belt all the way to WrestleMania 35, his reign could potentially lead to a huge match-up. AJ Style's popularity and in-ring ability mean that he would be a wise choice to headline in New Jersey, however, the WWE must first build a storyline where a rival wrestler is hell-bent on taking Styles title away at the event. This should result in a match that the fans can be emotionally invested in, that also features one of the best wrestlers of the generation.

1 / 2 NEXT