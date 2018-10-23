5 Superstars Most Likely to Replace Roman Reigns as WWE's Top Star

The WWE now needs a new top star

In the aftermath of Roman Reigns' shock announcement on last nights RAW, the WWE now needs to find a new star to be the face of the company. Roman Reigns led the WWE in terms of overall popularity and merchandise sales and the WWE will find it difficult to replace the man who quickly ascended to the top of the company. Here we will look at five superstars who the WWE may now turn to, in order to fill the void that Roman Reigns departure has left in the company.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Would the WWE be brave enough to put Ronda Rousey as the face of the company?

With so much being made of the apparent 'Women's Revolution', the WWE will likely be considering using a female wrestler as their next top star. Naturally, this would fall to Ronda Rousey, who has been instantly pushed to the top of the women's card and has the largest international following thanks to her stint at the top of the UFC.

The 31-year-old is likely to headline the majority of the women's divisions PPV matches and if the WWE gives her a huge undefeated run, it could get the company a massive amount of mainstream attention. A female at the top of the company, however, has never been done before, and the WWE may be reluctant to make such a big change.

#4 Finn Balor

Balor's WWE career has never reached the heights expected (Picture Credit: PWMania)

Balor is one of the WWE's best in-ring performers and he had an incredibly memorable run during his time in NXT. Despite this the Irishman has not quite reached the heights expected of him while on RAW and considering the star's age, it may be now or never to push him to the top.

The 37-year-old is well liked among both casual and hardcore fans, and his ability to get over as 'The Demon King' is always something that the WWE can use to their advantage. The WWE would be wise to push the star during his remaining prime years, however it is unknown at this point if Balor can be successful in leading a company the size of the WWE.

