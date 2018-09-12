Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 superstars who should be the next United States Champion

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.61K   //    12 Sep 2018, 16:57 IST

Current WWE United States Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Since debuting in WWE, two years ago, the career of Shinsuke Nakamura has been a complicated, though successful one.

Not long into his career, Nakamura won the NXT Championship, a title he held for a total 148 days, and is only one of two men to hold the championship twice.

Since joining the main roster, Nakamura has had some success, winning the 2017 Men's Royal Rumble, though did not win the WWE Championship from AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

At Extreme Rules 2018, Nakamura captured the WWE United States Championship in just six seconds, defeating the charismatic enigma, Jeff Hardy.

Since then, Nakamura has feuded with Hardy, besting him in all championship matches, as the North Carolina native has gone on to feud with Randy Orton.

With Orton and Hardy scheduled to face off inside Hell In A Cell, the move has left Nakamura without an opponent for the show, or to feud with.

Here are 4 superstars who the fans could see as the next WWE United States Champion.

#1 Eric Young

Young has menaced the WWE roster since joining the company over two years ago.

The only non-former United States champion on this list, and the current leader of SANITY, Eric Young has done plenty already in the world of pro-wrestling.

Debuting in TNA Wrestling in 2004, Young joined in Team Canada, working alongside and later feuding with fellow future-NXT alum, Bobby Roode.

As a part of the Tenessee operated promotion, Young is a triple-crown winner, winning th X-Division, Tag Team and TNA World Championships.

In 2016, Young debuted in NXT, flanked by SANITY members, with a new mean-streak and rough attitude.





Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, playing games and eating with friends.
